How to Watch ‘Expedition Unknown’ Live Online

Expedition Unknown is the show to watch. The series will be airing today, June 26, from 11am to 4pm on the Discovery Channel.

Preview

Expedition Unknown is a reality series that premiered in 2015 on the Travel Channel. The show follows explorer Josh Gates as he embarks on thrill-seeking adventures.

Gates hails from Manchester-By-the-Sea, Massachusetts, and has explored a number of countries, terrains, and mysteries. He’s a certified SCUBA diver, has summitted Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa, and climbed Mt. Aconcagua in the Andes.

In a recent interview with Monsters and Critics about the current season, Gates said, “… in some ways, it just gets bigger and bigger. Every year, we try to take on bigger legends, bigger stories. This year, we’re tackling a lot of really iconic places and iconic characters. We’re gonna be doing a huge special on the Vikings, a big two-part special that’s gonna take us all across the North Atlantic.”

Asked how the show gets its leads and stories, he explained that a lot of research goes into each episode and adventure. “We’re looking for stories where there’s a really completing legend or mystery, but where there’s also meat on the bone, where there’s also something happening. We love working with archaeologists and explores that are on the cusp of discovery. So we’re always trying to look for stories where there are real discoveries being made. And that really drives a lot of the research process.”

Expedition Unknown with Josh Gates