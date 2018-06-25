How to Watch ‘Judge Judy’ Live Online

Judge Judy was preceded by only two other reality court shows in television history. When it premiered in 1996, it very much revitalized the genre. The show airs weekdays at 4pm ET/PT.

Judge Judy is presided over by Judge Judy Sheindlin.

And what is there to know about the American prosecution lawyer?

Sheindlin was born in Brooklyn, and attended American University in Washington DC where she majored in government. She went on to New York Law School where she earned her Juris Doctor degree in 1965.

Sheindlin passed the New York bar exam in 1965, and worked as a lawyer at a cosmetics firm before becoming dissatisfied with her job, at which point she left to raise her two children. Last year, the lawyer opened up about her three marriages. She divorced her first husband when he “belittled her legal career” and her second when she “got sick of catering to his demands,” according to the Daily Mail. She ended up remarrying her ex-husband a year later, though. These days, she and Jerry are as strong as ever.

As a series, Judge Judy is the longest-lasting individual production life of any court show in television history. In 2013, the show took home the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program; that marked tbhe 15th time the show had been nominated.

From 2011 to 2012, Judge Judy was the highets-rated program in all of daytime TV, with a 7.0 average rating. TOday, it’s going just as strong.