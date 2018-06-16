How to Watch Lindsey and Derek on ‘Skin Tight’ Live Online

Skin Tight is back tonight and will center on two people, Lindsey Adams and Derek Wood, as they embark on a quest to get rid of their excess skin after extreme weight loss. The show will air tonight on OWN at 10pm ET/PT.

Lindsey lost 140 lb over her weight loss journey, but struggles to achieve the athletic look she wants to with her excess skin. Derek, meanwhile, was able to lose over 200 pounds but his skin is preventing him from passing the Police Aacdemy physical.

Lindsey’s path to weight loss was not easy. She joined a gym and got a nutritionist in order to get to where she is today. “I put a lot of hard work into losing this weight,” she tells OWN’s cameras. “And it hurt a lot but my life became weight loss,” she explains.

Lindsey’s loose skin has always been a point of self-consciousness, however. The hardest part, she says, was realizing that her body was not going to be the one she had fought for after so many months of hard work. “The skin makes me feel like I did when I looked at my body and it was obese. Now I struggle because I want this loose skin to be gone.”

Derek suffers from simiar feelings of self-consciousness due to his excess skin. “It makes me feel sad that it’s there,” Derek tells OWN’s cameras. “It’s disheartening. It’s not going to go anywhere, and is a constant reminder of what used to be.”

Derek, 34, hails from Michigan, and at his peak, weighed 500 pounds. He was able to bring his weight down to 270 lbs. For years, Derek has worked in security, but his dream is to work for the police department. “I could be on squad or I could be a detective, but in order to work for them, I would have to pass a much more challenging physial exam.”

Learn more about Derek and Lindsey’s journeys tonight on OWN’s Skin Tight.