How to Watch ‘Little Big Shots’ Live Online

Steve Harvey and the ‘Little Big Shots’ are here, and if you can’t watch them live on your TV, we’ve got you. The show can be streamed on NBC Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT.

Preview

Little Big Shots is full of talented kids. The variety show has been a hit for NBC, and tonight, that talent will be shown off once again.

Little Big Shots is co-created and produced by Steve Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres, with Harvey serving as the host of the series.

In tonight’s episode, 8-year-old Chloe Bales will be showing off some dog agility skills with her canine pal, Primrose. Speaking to News OK recently, Chloe said, “It’s a really good thing to do with dogs; it makes it really fun.”

Chloe comes from a family that breeds and raises their own dogs. She started competing in national competitions with her pet at the Tulsa Dog Club Training Agility Trials. Chloe’s mom tells the outlet, “You don’t see any kids really doing agility so it was kind of impressive just to see her do that. It’s been pretty amazing, especially getting asked to be on the show, I was kind of in shock a little bit.”

And what is there to know about the show’s famous host, Steve Harvey?

Harvey started out his career in standup comedy. He’s performed at Showtime at the Apollo, and was one of four comedians in Spike Lee’s The Original Kings of Comedy. Along with Little Big Shots, he hosts Family Feud.

Lee was born in West Virginia in 1957. He spent his early 20s looking for his calling– he was an insurance salesman, postman, and even attempted boxing at one point. Then, at 28, he performed comedy for the first time. Harvey spent years honing his craft and perfecting his form as a comedian. In 1989, he made it to the finals of the Second Annual Johnnie Walker National Comedy Search. The rest, as they say, is history.