Watch SpongeBob SquarePants Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the longest-running animated series in the United States with eleven seasons and two feature films released thus far; another feature film is set to release in 2020. There are 232 episodes of the animated series, which was created by Stephen Hillenburg, who is a marine biologist, and you can watch SpongeBob SquarePants streaming. Hillenburg also directed the animated series Rocko’s Modern Life. SpongeBob SquarePants features the work of seasoned voice actors Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, and Rodger Bumpass. The show features SpongeBob, an annoying sponge, and his crazy cast of friends – and sometimes enemies – who all live at the bottom of the ocean in a place called Bikini Bottom. The award-winning series has been nominated for 51 awards and has won 48, including several Annie Awards, and an ASCAP Film and Television Award for Top Television Series. A twelfth season is in the works and set to air in 2019.

Here’s your guide to watch SpongeBob online and enjoy the series — including simple streaming info, cast actors and characters, and best seasons and episodes:

In the United States, Amazon Prime is the only streaming service that includes SpongeBob SquarePants episodes in its library. The first four seasons are available for free via Prime, while the rest of the episodes can be bought and watched online. Here’s how:

If you have Prime, or if you want to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, you can watch the first four seasons of Spongebob Squarepants on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

For Seasons 5-11, you can purchase episodes or entire seasons via Amazon Prime right here. Episodes cost $1.99 for standard definition and $2.99 for high definition, while seasons vary on price from $19.99 to $29.99. Once purchased, you can then stream the episodes on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

How Many SpongeBob SquarePants Seasons Are There?

There are 11 seasons and 232 episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants, a kitchen-sponge-shaped sea sponge and his friends Patrick and boss Mr. Crabs, who live at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean in Bikini Bottom. Here are the seasons for SpongeBob SquarePants:

SpongeBob SquarePants Season 1

20 episodes | May 1, 1999 – April 8, 2000

SpongeBob really wants to work at the Krabby Patty but Mr. Krabs doesn’t like him; a squirrel named Sandy moves to Bikini Bottom. Squidward turns SpongeBob and Patrick against one another, SpongeBob and Patrick visit an old age home where they meet Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy. Squidward can’t stand living near SpongeBob and Patrick and decides to sell his house, and Mr. Krabs bans SpongeBob from doing Karate. Mysterious hooks arrive in Bikini Bottom, and though Mr. Krabs warns they are dangerous, SpongeBob can’t stay away.

SpongeBob SquarePants Season 2

20 episodes | October 26, 2000 – July 26, 2003

Sandy tells the Bikini Bottom residents about Santa and Christmas, causing SpongeBob to think they need to have Christmas in Bikini bottom, SpongeBob needs extra credit to pass driver’s education, and Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy must fight ManRay. A large worm begins tormenting the residents of Bikini Bottom.

SpongeBob SquarePants Season 3

20 episodes | October 5, 2001 – October 11, 2004

Plankton’s invention lets him switch bodies with Mr. Krabs, Squidward wants in to Patrick and SpongeBob’s “secret club”, and SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs may have killed the health inspector. After a night of sci-fi movies, SpongeBob thinks Mr. Krabs is a robot, and SpongeBob throws a party but gets jealous when his friends have more fun after he is locked out of the house.

SpongeBob SquarePants Season 4

20 episodes | May 6, 2005 – July 24, 2007

The Krusty Krab stays open for 24 hours each day, SpongeBob tries to help Mr. Krabs with a mattress problem, and after selling the restaurant, Mr. Krabs desperately wants it back. Mr. Krabs’ mom starts dating, and Patrick becomes smart after getting hit on the head. When his spatula breaks at work, SpongeBob madly searches for a replacement.

SpongeBob SquarePants Season 5

20 episodes | February 19, 2007 – July 19, 2009

The gang learns about Mr. Krabs and Plankton’s former friendship, SpongeBob moves into the Krabby Patty after coming to work late, and Mr. Krabs wishes he could talk to money. Patrick’s song is played on the radio, and Sandy returns from vacation with fleas that infest her dome.

SpongeBob SquarePants Season 6

26 episodes | March 3, 2008 – July 5, 2010

Squidward and Squilliam feud over their houses, Mr. Krabs obsesses over the penny SpongeBob finds in the street, Plankton destroys the Chum Bucket. Larry the Lobster becomes a daredevil and Squidward becomes a giant when he’s squirted with plant growth spray. Mr. Krabs locks up the Krabby Patty recipe for safekeeping but then forgets the recipe and entrusts SpongeBob with the key to the vault. SpongeBob decides to learn everything about Vikings for a promotion at the Krusty Krab, and when SpongeBob is left in charge of the Krusty Krab his managing style may ruin everything.

SpongeBob SquarePants Season 7

26 episodes | July 19, 2009 – June 11, 2011

Squidward starts a cable access show, Pearl goes through a growth spurt and Mr. Krabs has to find extra food, Plankton goes into SpongeBob’s head to get the Krabby Patty formula. SpongeBob and Patrick don’t like sharing a new toy, Squidward loses his mind after making Mr. Krabs give him space for his clarinet, and SpongeBob and Patrick time-travel to find out how their heroes, Barnacle Boy and Mermaid Man, came to be. Mr. Krabs decides to change the menu from Krabby Patties to hot dogs.

SpongeBob SquarePants Season 8

26 episodes | March 26, 2011 – December 6, 2012

Squidward is hurt at works and uses his injury to make Mr. Krabs do things for him, Mr. Krabs and Plankton wage war on the Flabby Patty, a new restaurant, mini-golf comes to SpongeBob’s house, SpongeBob and Patrick take a vacation to the Great Barrier Reef but get lost.

SpongeBob SquarePants Season 9

26 episodes | July 21, 2012 – February 20, 2017

SpongeBob and Patrick want to join an extreme sports team, Patrick becomes superhero Patrick-Man, Squidward reads SpongeBob’s diary, and a nasty new resident is found under the Krusty Krab. Sandy believes the ocean is turning toxic thanks to corn dogs and microwave ovens. SpongeBob is fired from his job, and starts working for anyone and anywhere.

SpongeBob SquarePants Season 10

11 episodes | October 15, 2016 – December 2, 2017

SpongeBob and Patrick fly their brains like drones, mimicry invades Bikini Bottom, and Squidward is so tired no one can wake him. SpongeBob and Patrick think Life Insurance can protect them from anything, SpongeBob accidentally shrinks himself, and a strange moon turns neighborhood friends into wild animals.

SpongeBob SquarePants Season 11

26 episodes | June 24, 2017 – TBA

SpongeBob is the only one who can communicate with a prehistoric sponge, Plankton’s pet has babies, a genie arrives in Bikini Bottom, and Man Ray rents Squidward’s home. The Flying Dutchman scares everyone one Halloween, and Patrick takes a stranger on a tour of town. SpongeBob has an imaginary friend, the circus comes to town, and SpongeBob gets a self-driving car.

What Are the Best SpongeBob SquarePants Episodes?

The charming cast of characters, slapstick comedy, and SpongeBob’s hopeless optimism draw viewers in to every episode of SpongeBob SquarePants. Here is a list of the best SpongeBob SquarePants episodes:

Season 5, Episode 12 “Atlantis SquarePantis”

SpongeBob and his friends have to save the world when two halves of an ancient medallion are reconnected. David Bowie guest stars on the episode, which was the first made-for-TV films of the series.

Season 9, Episode 7 “It Came From Goo Lagoon”

Know-it-all Sandy convinces everything that the ocean is turning toxic because of dry cleaning, microwave ovens, and corn dogs – and that Bikini Bottom is in danger – when a ball of purple goo rises from the ocean floor.

Season 8, Episode 14 “The Way of the Sponge/Bubble Troubles”

When SpongeBob breaks Sandy’s air supply, he has to find a way to keep her alive and breathing.

Season 7, Episode 17 “The Great Patty Caper”

SpongeBob, Patrick, and Plankton have to solve a mystery on a runaway train. This episode features three bonus shorts that aired after the original episode.

Season 6, Episode 8 “The Patty Capter/Plankton’s Regular”

Mr. Krabs entrusts the key to the vault with the Krabby Patty recipe to SpongeBob, but when the recipe is stolen SpongeBob must find out who took it. He’s helped by Plankton, who is usually trying to steal the recipe.

Season 4, Episode 6 “Dunces and Dragons”

SpongeBob and Patrick time-travel after a jousting accident at a theme restaurant; they arrive in a Medieval version of Bikini Bottom where they are mistaken for knights.

Season 3, Episode 5 “Mermaidman and Barnacleboy IV/Doing Time”

When SpongeBob finds Mermaidman’s utility belt he can’t help trying to become a superhero on his own. He winds up shrinking Patrick and Squidward and then all of Bikini Bottom. It will take a real superhero to figure this one out.

Season 2, Episode 8 “Christmas Who”

After Sandy tells everyone about Christmas and Santa, SpongeBob decides to celebrate the holiday, but Santa doesn’t show up. Everyone blames SpongeBob, and Squidward saves the day.

Season 1, Episode 20 “Hooky/Mermaidman and Barnacleboy II”

SpongeBob wins a great prize from his favorite TV show: the ability to summon Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy whenever he wants.

Who Are the Voice Actors in the SpongeBob SquarePants Cast?

The cast of SpongeBob SquarePants features veteran character and voice actors including Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, and Jill Tally. Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on SpongeBob SquarePants:

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob is the eternally optimistic pest of Bikini Bottom; he is known for taking things too far and causing problems even when he doesn’t mean to. Tom Kenny is an award-winning voice actor best known for playing SpongeBob Squarepants. Kenny has won three Annie Awards and a Daytime Emmy for this role. In addition to the SpongeBob franchise, Kenny has provided voices for the Transformers: Dark of the Moon film. In addition to SpongeBob, Kenny provides several other voices including Gary the Snail.

Rodger Bumpass as Squidward

SpongeBob’s next door neighbor is eternally grumpy, primarily because of SpongeBob’s hijinks. Rodger Bumpass is a veteran character actor, having appeared in series including Teen Titans Go!, Monsters University and the VeggieTales franchise. He not only voices Squidward, he provides the voices for Squidward Tentacles, Doctor, and Mrs. Tentacles. He is best known for his work on SpongeBob SquarePants.

Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star

Patrick is SpongeBob’s somewhat dopey best friend and next door neighbor. Bill Faberbakke is an experienced voice and character actor in Hollywood; he played the dopey assistant coach in the series Coach and also appeared in several How I Met Your Mother episodes as Marshall’s father. He is best known for his work in the SpongeBob SquarePants series and movies. Fagerbakke also provides the voices for Patrick Star, Tiny Patrick, and Convict, among others.

Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs

Mr. Krabs is SpongeBob’s long-suffering boss and the protector of the Krabby Patty recipe. Clancy Brown is a veteran actor and producer; in addition to lending his voice to the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise, Brown is best known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption, Starship Troopers, and Thor: Ragnarok. In addition to Mr. Krabs, Brown provides the voices for Mailman, several Fish characters, and Trash Dispatch.

Mr. Lawrence as Plankton

Plankton wants the Krabby Patty recipe and he’ll do whatever it to get it, though he always fails. Mr. Lawrence is a well-known actor and writer; he is best known for his roles in Rocko’s Modern Life and SpongeBob SquarePants franchise. In addition to Plankton, Mr. Nelson is the voice of Larry the Lobster, and several other characters.

Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks

Sandy is a squirrel who lives in an upturned bowl in Bikini Bottom; any time she leaves her home she has to wear an oxygen tank and mask. She is a good friend to SpongeBob and the rest of the neighborhood. Carolyn Lawrence is best known for her voice work in the SpongeBob SquarePants series and films, however she has also provided voices for the Jimmy Neutron series, and is the voice of Ashley Graham in the Resident Evil 4 video game. In addition to the Sandy voices, Lawrence provides minor character voices including Sandy Monster, several fish, and Police Radio.

Jill Talley as Karen

Karen is another resident of Bikini Bottom who is nice to everyone; she is Plankton’s wife. Jill Talley is an award-winning voice actor in Hollywood who is best known for her roles in the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise; she provides many voices for the series in addition to Karen. In addition to the series and movies, Talley has acted in Sky High and provided voices for Big Hero 6 the Series.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on SpongeBob SquarePants?

Several Hollywood stars have provided voices for SpongeBob including Marion Ross and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame, Amy Poehler, John O’Hurley, Charles Nelson Rielly, and Michael McKean. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on SpongeBob SquarePants:

Mary Jo Catlett as Mrs. Puff

Mary Jo Catlett is a well-known character actor in Hollywood, having appeared in the series Diff’rent Strokes and Foul Play. Catlett has also appeared in the films Serial Mom and Let’s Be Cops.

Ernest Borgnine as Mermaid Man

Ernest Borgnine is an award-winning actor and producer with a long career in Hollywood. He won an Oscar for the movie Marty and starred in the action-adventure series Airwolf. Over the course of his career, he has been nominated for 27 awards and has won 17.

Tim Conway as Barnacle Boy

Tim Conway is a veteran actor, writer, and producer who is best known for his roles in The Carol Burnett Show. He has won nine awards over his career, including a Golden Globe and three Emmys for his work on theThe Carol Burnett Show; he won two additional Emmys, one for 30 Rock and the other for Coach.

John Rhys-Davies as Man Ray

John Rhys-Davies is an award-winning actor, producer, and writer who is best known for playing Gimli in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Lori Alan as Pearl Krabs

Lori Alan is an award-winning actress, writer, and producer; she voices several characters in the SpongeBob series including Pearl, Mr. Krabs’ wife. In addition to the series she is known for her roles in A.P. Bio, One Day at a Time, and Henry Hugglemonster.

Marion Ross as Grandma SquarePants

Marion Ross is an award-winning actress best known for playing Marion Cunningham on Happy Days. More recently, she has appeared in Superhero Movie, Brooklyn Bridge, and The Evening Star.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind SpongeBob SquarePants?

Marine biologist and animator Stephen Hillenburg created SpongeBob SquarePants after his other series Rocko’s Modern Life was cancelled. He first began developing the series as part of an educational comic book. Many of the voice actors from his earlier series, Rocko’s Modern Life became voices for the SpongeBob series. Here are the producers and writers remembered for the part in SpongeBob SquarePants:

Stephen Hillenburg: SpongeBob SquarePants, Creator, Writer, Executive Producer

Stephen Hillenburg is the creator and main writer for the SpongeBob series; he also serves as Executive Producer. He is an award-winning writer and producer, with seven wins including three ASCAP Film and Television Awards for Top Television Series (SpongeBob SquarePants), and two Daytime Emmys, also for his work on the SpongeBob series.

Paul Tibbitt: SpongeBob SquarePants, Executive Producer

Paul Tibbitt is a well-known producer and writer; he is best known for his contribution to the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise, however, he has also worked as a storyboard artist for series including Recess, 101 Dalmations: The Series, and Family Guy.

Derek Drymon: SpongeBob SquarePants, Developer and Writer

Along with Tim Hill and Nick Jennings, Derek Drymon helped to develop the SpongeBob series; he has also written or co-written 218 episodes. In addition to his work with the franchise, he worked in the art department for the Kung Fu Pand film and on the soundtrack for Tower Heist. Drymon is an award-winning writer

Tim Hill: SpongeBob SquarePants, Developer and Writer

Tim Hill is an award-winning writer, producer, and director who is best known for his contributions to SpongeBob SquarePants. In addition to the series, he directed the films Hop and Exit 57. Along with Drymon and Jennings, Hill is credited with writing 218 episodes of the series.

Nick Jennings: SpongeBob SquarePants, Developer and Writer

Along with Derek Drymon and Tim Hill, Nick Jennings serves as a developer and writer for the SpongeBob SquarePants series. He won two Primetime Emmys for the series Adventure Time with Finn & Jake, where he was the art director. Jennings is best known for his contributions to the SpongeBob franchise.

Where SpongeBob SquarePants Ranks in the Television Pantheon

In 2013, during its ninth season, SpongeBob SquarePants won the ASCAP Film and Television Award for Top Television Series; it was the animated series third win in a row for that award. The critically acclaimed series is noted as more thoughtful and optimistic as many animated series, and without the double entendres that are used to draw in adult viewers to other animated shows. Throughout the series run, SpongeBob has been nominated for 51 awards, and has won 48 of them including three Daytime Emmy Awards, 15 Kid’s Choice Awards for Favorite Cartoon, and several Annie Awards. SpongeBob SquarePants has also made several “best of” lists for animated series including number 15 on IGN’s list of the Top 100 Best Animated TV Series, and at number 8 on TV Guide’s list of the 60 Greatest Cartoons of All Time”. Time magazine lists the series in tis All-Time 100 TV Shows, and Entertainment Weekly made SpongeBob their tenth-favorite character on the Top 100 Characters of the Last 20 Years list.