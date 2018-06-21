How to Watch Take Two Premiere Live Online

ABC is back with a new crime series. Take Two will premiere tonight, June 21, at 10pm ET/PT.

Take Two comes from the creative minds of Terri Edda Miller and Andrew W. Marlowe. It stars Rachel Bilson along with Eddie Cibrian.

The series centers on Bilson’s character Sam Swift, who once starred in a hit cop series but is sent to rehab after a breakdown. Now out of rehab and determined to make an epic acting comeback, Bilson begins speaking to PI Eddie Valetik for research so that she can be the best actress she can be.

The show’s pilot was directed by actor, director, and screenwriter John Telesky. Telesky is best known for his title role in the 1987 film Deathstalker II.

Bilson is arguably the most familiar face on the series. The California-born actress played Summer Roberts on the prime-time drama series The OC and had her movie debut in The Last Kiss. She then went on to play Dr. Zoe Hart in The CW’s Hart of Dixie.

Eddie Cibrian, Bilson’s co-star on the show, played Cole Deschanel on Sunset Beach. He has starred on a number of series, including The Young and the Restless, Baywatch Nights, Sunset Beach, CSI: Miami, and Third Watch.

IN 2006, he was added to the cast of Rosewood as Captain Ryan Slade.