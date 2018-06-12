How to Watch ‘The Profit’ Live Online

The Profit is an American reality show starring Marcus Lemonis, who offers his expertise to small, struggling businesses, in exchange for ownership in the company. The show airs Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT on CNBC.

Preview

Marcus Lemonis, the face of The Profit, is a businessman, investor, television personality, philanthropist, and politician. He is the chairman and CEO of Camping World, Good Sam Enterprises, Gander Outdoors, and The House Boardshop.

Lemonis is originally from Beirut, Lebanon. As a young man, he worked at his grandfather’s car dealership in South Florida; it was acquired by AutoNation in 1997.

In 2014, the philanthropist spoke about his upbringing with Vault.com. He explained, “I grew up in Miami where I went to an all-boys Catholic high school. For college, I decided to go to Milwaukee. I went to Marquette. At Marquette I studied arts and sciences and worked as a bartender. The only reason I took the job was because I didn’t drink and wanted to be in the social scene. I thought, I’ll serve the drinks. After that I thought, Let’s get organized. I interned in D.C. with Herb Kohl [a Democratic Senator from Wisconsin at the time]. Every summer I had odd jobs.”

Asked how he got into the car business, he said that while he grew up in the business, he never thought he would continue in it. He, in fact, was interested in attending law school.

Lemonis says his most valuable work experience in his life has been what he says were the hardest ones. “For me, 2008 and 2009 were the hardest years of my life. The RV business was not the place to be. The automotive business was hurting and the housing market was imploding. Mush the two together and that’s the RV business. So, I learned survival. I learned how to make things work. I really believe I picked up a skill. I learned how to cut things out. I learned how to have the hard conversations. I learned how to save a business.”

Lemonis was involved in Celebrity Apprentice and Secret Millionaire before getting into The Profit. Asked how he got involved in the show, he says he simply received a call from CNBC. “At first, when the concept was brought up, I didn’t want to do it. I said in order for anybody to effect change [at a struggling company], it has to be for the long term, not the short term. And you have to put money on the table.”

Lemonis writes his own checks when he gets involved with these companies. He says that the show is real. “This is legitimate, this really happened.”