Who Is Winston Showman’s New Fiance Abby Sullivan?

Abby Sullivan and Winston Showman are engaged!

On Monday night’s episode of The Proposal Winston narrowed down his 10 contestants until there was only one left. And in the end, he proposed to a beaming Abby, who said ‘yes’.

What do we know about Sullivan?

According to her LinkedIn, Abby graduated from the State University of New York College at Fredonia in 2014. She received her BS in PR, Advertising, and Applied Communication, and a BFA in Dance.

After moving to Vegas, she began working as a professional dancer at Luxor Hotel & Casino. She also models for DeLure Models.

She is a Las Vegas showgirl but has made it clear that she doesn’t enjoy certain aspects about the industry she’s involved in. “It’s money-based. Looks-based. That’s not what I’m looking for in a husband. I’m looking for someone to support me and lift me up, and who I can lift up and make a better man.”

Abby is originally from Buffalo, New York, but now lives in Las Vegas. She explained while speaking on The Proposal that she is still extremely close with her family.

Luckily for Abby, she gained not only a fiance from the show, but a friend. On June 18, Abby posted a picture with Trendy Skai, writing, “Instantly clicked w this girl.”

It’s unclear if Abby and Winston are still engaged. In a recent Instagram pic, she is not wearing a ring. However, it’s likely for publicity reasons that she was told to keep the engagement a secret.