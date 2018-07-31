Anna Worden: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

An Iowa teenager has ended up in the ICU after attempting the Kiki challenge, a popular dance trend that has gone viral.

The Kiki challenge has inspired thousands of teenagers across the world to perform a choreographed dance to Drake’s “In My Feelings.” The dance requires that people exit a moving vehicle and hop back inside after performing the routine.

Here’s what you need to know about Anna Worden.

1. She Was Airifted to Iowa City Hospital

Anna explains that after getting out of the car, she tripped and “fell and hit my head.” She was unconscious and rushed to a hospital. She was subsequently airlifted to Iowa City.

Mike Worden, Anna’s father, tells Fox 6 Now, “I had five minutes to give her a kiss and not know what was going to happen. I will always remember that,” said Mike Worden.

2. She Has to Re-Learn How to Walk

According to Fox 6 Now, Anna suffered a skull fracture, and has blood clots in her ear and bleeding on her brain.

She tells the outlet, “When we got here and I finally gained consciousness in the ICU, that’s when it hit me — like ‘wow, I’m actually in the University of Iowa hospitals because I tried to do some little challenge everyone’s doing now, and I’m the one that got majorly hurt.'”

3. She Has Been Dancing Since She Was 3

Anna, who graduated from Pleasant Valley this year, has been dancing since she was just 3.

Now, she says she’s learned a lesson about partaking in popular trends and fads. “Be more careful about the challenges and fads that are going around. It may seem fun, and it may seem easy, but at the same too, they could be so dangerous.”

4. Another Man Was Hit by a Car During the ‘in My Feelings’ Challenge

22-year-old Jaylen Norwood was attempting the “In My Feelings” challenge when he was hit by a car. Norwood was attempting to jump onto the hood of the vehicle, according to WGHP.

According to Fox 6 Now, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a statement in response to the challenge

5. She Hoped to Be Released from Hospital July 30, 2018

The hope was for Anna to be released from the hospital on Monday, July 30. It’s unknown at this time if she was successful in leaving the hospital.

Once home, according to Fox 4 KC, she will be “doing outpatient physical therapy closer to home.”