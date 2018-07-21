Alvina Stewart & Anthony Anderson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anthony Anderson is currently under investigation after a woman claims that he assaulted her after she catered an event that he hosted, according to The Blast. The woman’s name has not been released.

Anderson has been married to his wife, Alvina Stewart, since 1995. The two split in 2015, but ended up getting back together. They are parents to two children.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Anderson Has Been Accused of Assaulting a Woman

According to The Blast, the Black-ish actor is currently under a criminal investigation after a woman filed a police report at the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this year. The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, has made bold claims about Anderson, accusing him of assaulting her more than a year ago. The woman says that the incident happened at an event that Anderson hosted — she was hired to cater the function.

“We’re told after the initial event, the woman met with Anderson a second time to discuss future business opportunities when the alleged assault occurred. Sources close to the situation tell us she felt comfortable enough to come forward months after the alleged incident occurred, due in part to the ‘#MeToo movement,'” The Blast reports.

“We have a crime report listing him as a suspect in a crime. It is an open investigation,” the LAPD reportedly told The Blast.

Anderson has denied the assault rumors by way of a spokesperson.

“It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false. The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim,” the unnamed spokesperson told The Blast.

2. Anderson & Stewart Announced Their Divorce & Then Called it off

Back in September 2015, Stewart filed for divorce from Anderson, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to TMZ. She listed their date of separation as April 1, 2014, and asked for spousal support.

“Yes, the divorce papers are public record and they have been separated for some time now,” Anderson’s rep told E! News.

In January 2017, Stewart and Anderson silently announced that they had gotten back together by walking their first red carpet together post-split.

“They’re totally back together,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

It was later reported that Stewart had asked the judge to dismiss her divorce petition earlier that month.

“It’s fun. It’s been a while since we’ve been on a red carpet together, but we’re here tonight so we’re excited about it,” Anderson told Entertainment Tonight’s Nancy O’Dell on the red carpet.

3. They Were High School Sweethearts & Got Married in 1999

Anderson and Stewart started dating in high school. The two have been through thick and thin together, but have managed to hang on to their relationship.

Anderson and his wife are relatively private people, but in a 2016 interview with Essence Magazine, he opened up about his split from his wife. In that interview, he said that the “best sex” that he’d ever had was with Stewart.

“A friend once told me the first time he had sex after his divorce, it was incredible. I’d rather not get into that. My ex-wife might be reading this and be like, ‘What, motherf—? Oh, really? That’s how it was?’ We’re in a good place now,” Anderson told Essence Magazine.

“But I will admit the best sex I’ve ever had has been with my wife,” he later added.

4. They Have 2 Kids Together

Anderson and Stewart have two grown children together. Their daughter, Kyra, is 21, and their son, Nathan, is 17.

“I grew up in Compton, Los Angeles so [when I became an actor] I overcompensated because of my background…I wanted to give [my children] everything I didn’t have. But I can’t spoil my kids. I had to say, ‘Wait a minute — am I creating a monster? I can’t keep freely giving you things.’ My kids have schoolwork, community service, and chores. We recently put together packages at the post office for soldiers overseas,” Anderson told Yahoo! Parenting in 2015.

Kyra is a student at University of San Diego. Meanwhile, Nathan seems to be following in his dad’s footsteps. He already has his own IMDb page, which lists appearances in the 2015 Richie Rich series. He was also in the “Jacked o’ Lantern” episode of Black-ish in 2015. This year, he will be joining the cast of the television series, All About The Washingtons.

5. They Support Each Other’s Fitness Goals

Anderson was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2002. Since then, staying healthy and keeping his weight in check has become a priority in his life. In a 2013 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Anderson talked about how his wife and children inspire him to do just that.

“My wife’s become an avid gym rat, and she inspires me. My children are fit too and also help me keep going,” Anderson told the outlet. He went on to say that he joined a gym and started working out with a trainer.

“Back in L.A., I joined a gym, got a trainer and worked out three times a week lifting weights, and I kept up the treadmill as well. I weigh 222 now, that’s 46 pounds of weight loss, and my blood sugars are getting better and some of my medications have been reduced,” he said.

Last year, Anderson chatted with Parade about his diabetes journey.

“I guess the aha moment was when I realized you can’t sit back and think the medicine is going to do it alone. You have to participate. You can’t pop a pill or inject yourself with insulin and think that’s the only way to deal with this disease I have. My aha moment was saying ‘OK, if I get up and move around, I will feel that much better and my levels are even controlled more,” he told the publication.