Was Ashley Jacobs Reported for a HIPAA Violation to the SC Nursing Board?

Ashley Jacobs has become one of the most talked about people in the history of Bravo’s show Southern Charm. Moving across the country to be with boyfriend Thomas Ravenel, Jacobs said that it was quite the process to attain her nursing license in South Carolina, coming from California. For months, she was accused of being a gold-digger by Southern Charm cast members like Patricia Altschul, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll because she didn’t have a job and was relying on Ravenel for financial support. But, Jacobs reportedly attained her license in March 2018 and has been working as a hospice nurse and home healthcare aid, according to Fits News.

Jacobs also confirmed she had landed a job to The Daily Dish, telling them that, “I work through an agency. So I go to people’s homes, and I care for their loved ones, the patients, their families are there as well. So I help relieve them of their duties.” She then added, “A lot of them are terminal or have [disabilities], so it’s been great too being in that field because I’m going to homes, I’m helping families. Even though I work for them, it’s been really great because I don’t have my family here, and a lot of these patients have become family.” According to Town & Country, the passing of her father when she was just 13 years old led Jacobs to want to become a nurse.

To celebrate her working again, Jacobs posted the below Instagram photo with this as a caption, “The dream is free, the hustle is sold separately … if it was a walk in the park … everyone would do it … but each day is a sacrifice of self for someone else. #ILoveMyJob.”

Unfortunately, there are accusations that Jacobs has violated the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) policies. A fan of the show claimed that she previously supported Jacobs and received a video from her via Instagram that she believed violated HIPAA. After receiving the video, the source wrote a letter to the South Carolina nursing board and made an official complaint.

With the below video, the fan sent a letter that stated, “Attached is a video that was sent to me by Ashley Jacobs who is supposedly licensed as a nurse in South Carolina. The video shows her with a young patient who she identifies as [REDACTED]. I believe this violates the HIPAA policy. Please let me know if you have any questions. Thank you.” As for why the fan decided to report the video, she explained that, “I decided to report this issue because in the past I was employed by an agency that had to adhere to HIPAA policies. I realized upon receiving the video that it most likely violated HIPAA regulations.”

The name of the patient in the video has been redacted and their face has been blurred and, according to Reality Blurb, the patient is a non-verbal pediatric patient.

After viewing the video, one commenter called “Real Sandy” wrote on the post that, “I am a registered nurse, and she did so very much wrong. Photographing anyone, especially a minor, without permission is wrong, period. Giving out any patient’s identity is a violation of HIPAA. Patients should be guaranteed privacy. She seemed to be using the child for attention to herself. She is so wrong on many levels. It is hard to believe she is a nurse, and she makes the profession look bad.”

The fan who filed the complaint against Jacobs also told Fits News, “After I received the video by (direct message), Ms. Jacobs invited me to participate in a group chat on Instagram. At some point, she told group members how to create fake profiles on IG in order to be able to ‘spy’ on a former group member who was not invited into an alternate chat group.”