Bruce Willis’ Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bruce Willis grew up in a family with three siblings, so it’s no wonder he grew up to have several children of his own. When he was in school, he ended up getting into acting, as it helped him with a stutter. After years of pursuing his acting career, Willis became one of the most well-known action stars in the entertainment industry and a couple of his children have followed in his footsteps.

From 1987 to 2000, Willis was married to Demi Moore, with whom he had three kids – Scout, Rumer and Tallulah. Nine years later, Willis married model Emma Heming and they had two daughters together – Mabel and Evelyn. Get to know each of Willis’ children below.

1. Scout Willis

🦑💦 @realisationpar A post shared by Scout laRue Willis (@scoutlaruewillis) on Jun 27, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Scout LaRue Willis was born on July 20, 1991 and she is quite accomplished in her education, having attended Brown University for college. Like her sisters Rumer and Talulah, she grew up in Idaho, away from the bright lights of Hollywood. Despite being raised away from Hollywood, she has appeared in several movies with her parents. For example, she was in Moonrise Kingdom, with her dad, in 2012 and The Scarlet Letter, with her mother, in 1995.

In 2014, Scout made headlines when she became a part of the “Free the Nipple” movement. According to IMDb, this consisted of, “A group of women launch a movement to remove the censor of women’s breasts all over America.” In protest of Instagram’s censorship policy regarding female nudity, Scout walked through the streets of Manhattan topless, according to Gawker.

Other celebrities who have supported the “Free the Nipple” movement have included Miley Cyrus and Cara Delevingne.

2. Rumer Willis

Like sister Scout, Rumer Willis has appeared in movies with her parents. As a young girl, she appeared in the movies Now and Then and Striptease, along with her mother, Demi Moore. As she grew up, she went on to appear in movies like House Bunny and most recently, she appeared on the hit show Empire. When talking about her character, Tory Ash, to Billboard, Rumer said, “She met Jamal (Jussie Smollett) right out of rehab in the beginning stage of exploring what sobriety is and figuring out who she is sober … She’s also figuring out all the different aspects of her addiction and how it affects her and what it’s like to make music sober, what sober life means and how all those things affect her life.”

Rumer, too, is actually sober, but she told People that she isn’t recovering from substance abuse. She made the decision to be sober for herself, explaining that, “My decision to become sober wasn’t out of a need necessarily, it was more just that I did ‘sober January’ and I just decided to keep going … I didn’t say I was sober from anything, I could have been sober from a food addiction or buying too many clothes or from relationships or whatever, but I think we’re in this culture where we naturally presume and assume.”

Rumer also wrote on Instagram about her sobriety, stating that, “It’s not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life.”

3. Tallulah Belle Willis

sandwiched between two institutions that raised me #july29th A post shared by tallulah (@buuski) on Jul 15, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

Tallulah Belle said that tabloid bullying actually caused her to develop body dysmorphia. According to Page Six, in 2014, Tallulah talked about dealing with this as a young teen. Tallullah confessed that, “I’m diagnosed with body dysmorphia [because of] reading those stupid fucking tabloids when I was like 13, feeling like I was just ugly, always. I believed the strangers more than the people who loved me, because why would the people who love me be honest?”

Tallulah is the youngest of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughters, and like her two older sisters, she is sober. People reported that Tallulah came out about an eating disorder and an alcohol problem on Instagram, writing to followers that, “I was a malnourished string bean with aches that echoed throughout my soul. However the internal cries to tend my most blistered and deep wounds repeatedly fell on deaf ears. I did not value myself, my life or my body and as such I was constantly punishing for not being enough. Self annihilation fueled with medicating left me a shell, and the world on mute.” She also wrote, “I don’t push any agenda, I can only speak for my path and staying sober has been far and beyond the most important thing I’ve done.”

Throughout her journey to sobriety and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Tallulah has said that she’s gotten support from her parents, as well as sisters. In one Instagram post, sister Rumer wrote, “My beautiful Tallulah Belle I am so incredibly proud of you. Of your strength, your courage, your grace through all of uncomfortable moments and your commitment to yourself.”

4. Mabel Ray Willis

🖤❤️ #disneyland A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Jul 10, 2018 at 9:26am PDT

Mabel Ray Willis is still young, but she is the oldest of Bruce Willis and Emma Heming’s two daughters. When it comes to Willis’ little ones, he says that it’s hard to find a peaceful moment, admitting to Entertainment Tonight that, “With two kids? Not many places to find peace, but my office works. I’ve made it so boring in there that the kids want nothing to do with it.”

Apparently, Mabel helps her parents with gardening and even cooking. Mom Emma Heming told ET Online, “The kids love planting and picking things from the garden, which we end up using to cook with. We now have our own mini farm-to-table setup, which is pretty special.”

After Mabel was born, Emma told Us Weekly that hubby Bruce was “very present and amazing with Mabel.”

5. Evelyn Penn Willis

Evelyn Penn Willis is the youngest of all of Bruce Willis’ children. Evelyn’s mom Emma Heming told Entertainment Tonight that Evelyn and her sister Mabel keep their home filled with fun and laughter. She also credits Dad Bruce Willis to being a very hands-on father with them. She revealed that, “I think he’s been so used to having kids for so long, and knowing his time really isn’t his own anymore, that he’s very generous with it. Even when he’s sleeping — and this poor man suffers from terrible insomnia — if the kids were to wake him, he wouldn’t even so much as complain.”

When Evelyn was born, Emma posted a photo of her with her big sister Mabel on social media and used the caption, “The start of a beautiful friendship.” Emma took on breastfeeding Evelyn and captured that on social media as well.

What’s most interesting about Evelyn is that Bruce and Emma decided to wait to find out the sex of her. Bruce revealed to People that, “[We] didn’t know what we were gonna have until the baby came out. In general, I think women should be in charge of everything. Women are just much smarter than men.”