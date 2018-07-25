‘Castle Rock’ Schedule on Hulu: When Do Episodes Air & How Many?

Castle Rock premieres on today, Wednesday, July 25, on Hulu. But unlike many other streaming giants, Hulu is not going to release all of the Castle Rock episodes at once. Read on to learn about Castle Rock‘s schedule, how many episodes to expect, and when each episode will premiere.

Castle Rock is already available on Hulu. The first three episodes dropped at midnight on July 25. From hereon, each new episode will air every Wednesday at the same time: 12 a.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Pacific.) This is very similar to the schedule that Hulu had for The Handmaid’s Tale, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday at 12 a.m. Eastern. In fact, Castle Rock is basically filling in the time slot for The Handmaid’s Tale, now that the latest season is concluded. But to help get people hooked, Hulu dropped the first three episodes all at once.

In summary: Castle Rock will premiere a new episode every Wednesday at 12 a.m. Eastern on Hulu (11 p.m. Central/9 p.m. Pacific.) The first three episodes are already available, having been released simultaneously at 12 a.m. Eastern on July 25. After that, each of the remaining episodes — 10 total — will be released once a week, every Wednesday.

And no, you can’t see Castle Rock on Netflix. It’s a Hulu original series. Like Handmaid’s Tale, it will likely eventually be available on Amazon Prime and iTunes.

The first four episodes are the following:

Episode 1: Severance – “An anonymous phone call lures death-row attorney Henry Deaver back to his home town of Castle Rock, Maine.”

Episode 2: Habeas Corpus – “Henry gets a new client at Shawshank Prison.”

Episode 3: Local Color – “The past catches up with Molly Strand.”

Episode 4: The Box – Henry prepares for his day in court; a coffin arrives in Castle Rock.

The movie follows death row attorney Henry Deaver, who returns to his hometown after being requested by “The Kid,” a prisoner at Shawshank. Other important characters are Henry’s adopted mother, Ruth Deaver, former sheriff Alan Pangborn, local realtor Molly Strand, local taxi driver Jackie, Dennis Zalewski a prison guard, Dale Lacy a former warden, and more.

The official synopsis reads: “A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT, and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.”

You can start watching Castle Rock on Hulu here.