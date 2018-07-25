Dani Marie Vitale, Demi Lovato’s Backup Dancer

Dani Marie Vitale is Demi Lovato’s backup dancer. Vitale celebrated her birthday on July 22. TMZ reports that on July 23, the day before Lovato was rushed Cedar Sinai hospital after suffering a drug overdose, the singer was seen at the Saddle Ranch restaurant and bar on Sunset Strip celebrating a backup dancers’ birthday. The TMZ report says that when paramedics showed up at Lovato’s home on July 24, they were told there had been a party the night previous. The article says, “The partygoers were nowhere in sight.”

Vitale wrote a lengthy post about the year she has had to celebrate her birthday. That post included photos of Vitale with Lovato, of her dancing on stage and of her blowing out candles on a bunch of cup cakes. The post in full reads:

27. What. A. Year. Every year on my birthday I make a small, feasible list of things I want to accomplish to stay on track. I can proudly say while holding back little baby tears that I’ve surpassed this years list extraordinarily. Each year comes with change, growth, knowledge, new experiences, humans and uncertainty. I can proudly say that I welcomed it all with open fucking arms. I will never forget you 27. You gave me SO much in 1 year. My students, meeting new students around THE WORLD, choreographing, directing, creative directing, and dancing for a handful of huge beautifully talented and inspiring artists. To TRAVEL and do what I LOVE and create along side my best friend for 20 years. This is the first year in my life I’ve truly started believing in myself. I’m a hard headed girl that perseveres but it’s taken me a long time to look myself in the mirror and say, “ya, you did that”. It. Changed. Everything. Thank you @ddlovato for my birthday day and for this MIND BLOWING past year with you ❤️ I can’t wait to see what is to come and continue to be so inspired by you. Thank you to ALL my babies and adults ;) who have graced my classroom. Thank you to my tour family for the constant love and lessons you’ve taught me. To every dancer who did any TV spot or live show with me it was a dream to work with you all. My family for understanding and always supportive of this amazing career I’ve chosen. To my friends that are forever by my side and continue to be the rocks in my life. For all of you who follow all my ups, downs and adventures :) And to dance. For allowing me to express myself, my dreams and my mission all across the world. I can’t wait to see what 28 has to bring 💕 #birthdaysuit

Lovato Shared a Photo of Her & Vitale Touching Tongues in June 2018

In June 2018, Lovato shared a photo on Instagram that showed Vitale and touching tongues. The caption on the photo read, “Happy pride.” That pair had been on Lovato’s “Tell Me You Love Me” Tour together.

According to her LinkedIn page, Vitale is also a dancer with the Jonas Brothers, a role she’s been in since July 2010. On her page, Vitale refers to herself as a dancer blogger and social influencer. Vitale says on her Facebook page that she is a native of Cleveland.

Vitale Surprised Her First Dance Teacher by Completely Renovating Her Dance Studio

Fox Cleveland reported in September 2017 that Vitale has surprised her former dance teacher, Lisa Stanziale of The Dance Stop in Willoughby Hills, Ohio. Vitale completely renovated Stanziale’s dance studio. The Fox affiliate featured Vitale walking with her former teacher, room-to-room, showing her the improvements that had been made. Vitale told the station, “This woman is my everything. She really inspired me to move out to California. She always was like you are going to do it. You are going to be something. She was always the one pushing me and not hindering my spirit.” While Stanziale said, “Dani is that special to do something like this. Her heart is so special, and she never forgot where she came from and it’s a testament to her.”

Vitale Has Her Own Section on Under Armor’s Website

In her Instagram bio, Vitale says she is a “pro dancer, choreographer and teacher” and an “Under Armor athlete.”

Vitale has a section on Under Armor’s website. Vitale is quoted as saying of the gym clothes, “I felt empowered looking at myself in the mirror… I forgot that something so simple as a sports bra can make me feel… I had more confidence while taking class and that’s what apparel is about.”