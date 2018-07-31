Freda Black Death: ‘Staircase’ Prosecutor Dead at Home

Freda Black, the prosecutor in the Michael Peterson murder trial who was featured in the hit Netflix series The Staircase, has been found dead at her home. She was 57-years-old.

Black’s death was confirmed by Durham police in North Carolina. What was Freda Black’s cause of death? How did Freda Black die? That’s not yet clear.

However, authorities say they don’t consider the death to be suspicious, although they are awaiting the results of a medical examiner’s findings, according to the News & Observer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Black Was Found After a Family Member Couldn’t Reach Her, Reports Say

Black was founded deceased in her home around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 29, 2018, according to the News & Observer, which reported that a family member raised the alarm when Black could not be reached.

“She was found in her home during a welfare check by officers,” Wil Glenn told USA Today. “Family members hadn’t spoken to her in a few days.”

As a Prosecutor, Freda Black Helped Obtain the Original Conviction Against Michael Peterson

Peterson was initially convicted of murdering his wife, Kathleen, with Black as part of the prosecution team. He was an author, former Marine, and newspaper columnist. Peterson says he found Kathleen dead at the bottom of the stairs in the couple’s home in Durham, North Carolina; the question the Netflix series poses (and that the original jury was asked to decide) is whether he killed her or the death was accidental, as he maintains. Kathleen was 48-years-old when she was found dead on December 9, 2001.

“Accident or murder? After the mysterious death of his wife, author Michael Peterson watches his life go under the microscope,” the Netflix blurb for The Staircase’s 2018 season reads. The Staircase first ran on television in 2004 but new material was added over the years. Peterson’s original 2003 conviction resulted in a sentence of life without parole but the conviction was eventually overturned because of concerns about a blood spatter expert’s veracity on the witness stand.

In 2017, Peterson entered an Alford plea to a charge of voluntary manslaughter and walked out of prison a free man at age 73 as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence while acknowledging there is enough evidence to convict them and to accept an advantageous plea agreement with the government.

A friend Peterson knew in Germany, Elizabeth Ratliff, had also died after falling down stairs, raising even more questions.

According to the News & Observer, Freda Black is remembered for her Southern-accent laced closing arguments and for describing pornography “found in Peterson’s home as ‘pure-T filth.’”

She was a former Durham County assistant district attorney who struggled with drunk driving issues over the years.



The Staircase is part of a true-crime trend – also popularized by podcasts and series like Making a Murderer and Serial – that excavate old cases.

Peterson wrote several popular novels, among them “The Immortal Dragon,” “A Time of War,” and “A Bitter Peace.”

Freda Black was the second person to appear in The Staircase to die since Netflix began streaming the show. Retired Charlotte detective Ron Guerette, who also appears in the show, died in June 2018.