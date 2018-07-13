Mega Millions Live Stream: How to Watch the Drawing Online Tonight, July 13

Tonight, Friday the 13th, is a big Mega Millions jackpot that you don’t want to miss. The jackpot is estimated to be reaching $340 million. Back in March, the jackpot reached $458 million, and that was the jackpot’s fourth-largest in history. Well, we’re not quite there yet, but if no one continues to win the grand prize, we could reach numbers that large before too long. The Mega Millions drawing is tonight at 11 p.m. Eastern, the same time it takes place every Tuesday and Friday night. Read on for details about how to live stream tonight’s Mega Millions drawing on your tablet, mobile device, or computer.

You can livestream the drawing at the Powerball MegaMillions website. Yes, this is different than that regular Mega Millions website where you find the results of the drawing. This special Powerball Megamillions site shows a live stream of the drawings for both the Mega Millions and the Powerball games. Mega Millions drawings are every Tuesday and Friday night at 11 p.m. Eastern.

Click here to watch the Mega Millions drawing online. The drawing may have a delay of 10 to 20 seconds due to buffering the live stream, depending on how many people are trying to tune in at one time. As more and more people get interested in the drawing, it may be tougher to watch it. Because of this, you really don’t want to wait until the last minute to join the live stream. Instead, try joining the stream a couple minutes before it’s starting, just to make sure. The video should start automatically when the drawing begins.

There are several additional ways to watch a livestream of the Mega Millions drawing if the one above doesn’t work. (The official site sometimes has glitches that prevent the livestream from working for everyone.) These are good alternatives to have as backups, just in case. Remember, none of the next sites listed below are guaranteed to work, as the live stream depends on whether the news station decides to broadcast the drawing. But the bigger the jackpot gets, the more likely they are to decide that they’ll have a big enough audience to justify broadcasting the drawing live. Here are a few additional options that might work if the Powerball Mega Millions website doesn’t.

WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia, is where the actual drawing takes place. WSB-TV has a livestream of its newscast at this link, where it will also show the drawing if it is broadcast. This is a good first choice for your backup streaming.

You may also be able to watch live streams on your phone via the LotteryHUB app. Download the iTunes app here and the Android app here.

WGN-TV also has a livestream at this link of its newscasts, which may include the drawing. WRAL also shows videos of the drawing here, but it’s unclear if those are shown live online.

You might also like to know that a channel on YouTube posts a video of every drawing online after it happens. That channel is here, and you’ll be able to watch a video of the drawing there later if you miss it when it happens. This is a great option just in case none of the live stream options work. If no one wins tonight’s Mega Millions, the next one will get closer to $400 million. The estimated cash value for today’s jackpot, if someone does win, is $204 million.

If you feel like the Mega Millions jackpots have been getting bigger lately, there’s a good reason. Mega Millions changed its rules and number matrix on October 31. In October, Mega Millions made the odds of winning the big jackpot lower and, thus, tougher to achieve. (The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are now 1 in 302.6 million. The odds used to be 1 in 258.9 million.) On October 28, 2017, Mega Millions increased the cost of buying a ticket from $1 to $2. They increased the starting jackpot to $40 million, and changed the play structure. Instead of picking five numbers out of 75 and 1 number out of 15, players now pick five numbers out of 70 and and 1 out of 25.