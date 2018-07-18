How to Watch ‘Celebrity Fear Factor’ Episodes Online

Fear Factor returns to MTV at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday nights, with celebrity edition episodes. On July 17, 2018, there are two back-to-back episodes, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 11 p.m. ET/PT. Get the rundown on when to watch the show, how to watch the episodes online and details on some of the celebrities appearing this season.

HOW TO WATCH FEAR FACTOR ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV: MTV is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: MTV is included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

FEAR FACTOR SEASON 3 EPISODE 1 TITLED & SYNOPSIS: The premiere is titled “Hip Hop Battle”. The plot synopsis states, “Hip-hop stars Tyga and Lil Yachty compete to overcome their fears, and are joined by Kodie Shane and Chanel West Coast.”

FEAR FACTOR SEASON 3 EPISODE 2 TITLED & SYNOPSIS: Episode 2 is titled “Big Brother vs. Survivor” and the plot description reads, “Contestants face Generation Z fears inspired by urban legends, scary movies and viral videos.”

FEAR FACTOR SEASON 3 EPISODE 3 TITLED & SYNOPSIS: “MTV Star Battle” was the title of episode 3. The description of the episode stated that, “MTV celebrities Terrence J, Romeo Miller and cast members from “The Challenge” compete to overcome their fears.”

FEAR FACTOR SEASON 3 EPISODE 4 TITLED & SYNOPSIS: Episode 4 is titled “Thrill Seeker Throwdown.” The synopsis of the episode describes the show as this, “Internet stars The Dolan Twins take on stars Bam Margera and Chris Pontius (Jackass).”

Music artist Ludacris returns to the series as the host, once again. Tune in to the show to catch your favorite celebrities and reality stars facing their fears in these cringe-worthy episodes.