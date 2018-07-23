How to Watch ‘Love and Hip Hop Hollywood’ 2018 Online

Love and Hip Hop Hollywood returns with season 5 and fans are chomping at the bits to see all the drama unfold. Get the rundown on how to watch season 5 online, the cast members, what time to watch the show, and additional details below.

“LOVE AND HIP HOP HOLLYWOOD” 2018 PREMIERE TIME: The show premieres on July 23, 2018 and episode 1 runs from 8 – 9:01 p.m. ET/PT. The regular time slot is Monday nights, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT.

“LOVE AND HIP HOP HOLLYWOOD” TV CHANNEL: Love and Hip Hop Hollywood airs on the VH1 network. Check with your local TV provider for the channel number in your area.

HOW TO WATCH LHHH ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch VH1 live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV: VH1 is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: VH1 is included in both the “Sling Orange” plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue” plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Amazon has Love and Hip Hop Hollywood season 5 episodes available for purchase online as well. Episodes can be bought individually, or purchased for an entire season. Individual episodes generally start out at $1.99, but episode 1 is available free at $0.00. Users can also purchase an Amazon TV Season Pass. In order to get the TV Season Pass, users can go to the Prime Video website, or open the Prime Video app on your compatible device. Then, open the video details for the Love and Hip Hop Hollywood TV season (season 5) you’d like to purchase and select “Buy Season 5 HD $24.99”. Season 5 is also available in SD for $18.99.

YouTube also has the season available for purchase at the same price.

LHHH SEASON 5 EPISODE 1 TITLE & SYNOPSIS: The premiere episode of the season is titled “Clutch Your Pearls.” As for the official plot description of episode 1, it states, “K. Michelle returns to Hollywood, and she already has a score to settle with Lyrica; Monieve’s bad behavior catches up to her; Scandal threatens Ray J’s marriage to Princess; Teairra hits the town for the first time since rehab.”

LHHH 2018 CAST: Episode 1 of the season marks the first episode featuring new cast members K. Michelle and Paris Phillips. Keyshia Cole, Hazel and Safaree have not returned as main cast members. This season’s main cast consists of K. Michelle, Moniece Slaughter, Teairra Marí, Nikki Mudarris, Lyrica Anderson, Brooke Valentine, Princess Love, A1 Bentley and Ray J. The supporting cast members and guests are endless. They include but are not limited to Bridget Kelly, Brandy Norwood, RoccStar, A.D. Diggs, Apple Watts, Safaree Samuels and Lisa Bloom.