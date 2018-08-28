Aaron Crow on AGT 2018: How to Vote for the Daredevil

Tonight, daredevil Aaron Crow performs on part 3 of the quarterfinals for America’s Got Talent and he’ll need America’s votes to help him move on in the competition. For those hoping to vote for Crow online or via phone, you can find your voting options here. We also have a rundown on the season 13 voting methods for the show, which you can check out in our AGT voting post.

There are four methods for voting this season and they include calling phone numbers assigned to the individual contestants, on https://agtvote.votenow.nbc.com, using the AGT app via the App Store and/or Google Play, and by using a X1 voice remote if you are an Xfinity X1 customer. Simply say “Vote for AGT” into the remote or press the remote’s info button while the show airs live, as reported by Knox News.

Crow is a daredevil, who is also known as The Silent Mentalist, and, in addition to appearing on AGT, he has also been a contestant on BGT (Britain’s Got Talent). So, AGT head judge Simon Cowell had already seen Crow perform prior to being on season 13 of AGT, since he also judged him on BGT. When Crow was on BGT, Cowell gushed, “That’s a great act. I love the idea of watching something where there is a possibility that someone could actually die, and the fact that it was Ant made it more exciting.”

Throughout his career, Crow has won several awards, even placing first for Mental Magic at the “World Championships of Magic”. He has also been traveling the globe with the world-renowned group “The Illusionists”. He does not seem to have a wife or children, as no reports have been released about his family. Perhaps he is just focusing on his career or likes to keep this part of his life private.

Prior to becoming a daredevil mentalist, Crow was a teacher in a juvenile institution for years. He also was a part of the National Belgian Tae Kwon Do team for a while.

According to his professional bio, “Aaron’s artistry and uniquely dazzling routines are praised by producers and agents around the world for generating attention and delighting audiences in a way that few artists can emulate … Aaron Crow has the passion to bring wonder to people’s lives, sharing a message of achieving impossibilities and overcoming doubts or fears in everyday life.”

When Crow was just 3 years old, 2Paragraphs reported, he was rushed to the hospital after he got a needle stuck in his throat, but he was able to make a full recovery. Perhaps this was a sign of daredevil risks in the future. Years later, Crow went on to study the famous magician Harry Houdini and his needle swallowing routines.

To watch the amazing Aaron Crow perform on part 3 of the America’s Got Talent 2018 quarterfinals tonight, tune in to NBC, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Other acts set to perform tonight include opera singer Daniel Emmet, dancers Zurcaroh, illusionist Rob Lake and singer Michael Ketterer.