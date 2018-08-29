Chelsea Houska Gives Birth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Teen Mom’s Chelsea Houska is now a mother of three!

The reality star posted a photo to social media Wednesday afternoon welcoming her baby girl into the world. “Happy birthday to YOU, sweet baby Layne,” she wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Chelsea And Her Baby Share a Birthday

Chelsea turned 27 today as her and hubby Cole DeBoer celebrate the birth of their precious daughter, Layne. Chelsea was first on Teen Mom in 2011 working through drama with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind while trying to raise their daughter Aubree. She married her best friend and life love, Cole DeBoer, on October 1, 2016. This is their second child together.

Cole wished his two ladies a happy birthday on his Instagram account today, expressing how in love he is with his family.

2. Chelsea and Cole Announced Their Pregnancy in March

Both Cole and Chelsea shared the first ultrasound photo of Layne to their social media accounts on March 15th, which also announced the sex of their baby. Throughout her pregnancy, Houska shared tips on how she maintained good health and pictures of her growing baby bump.

Chelsea said she was “over it” around 33 weeks. Her pregnancy symptoms have been manageable, but she did open up about experiencing a bad case of “pregnancy brain,” tweeting that she kept misplacing her phone.

Some people come up with funny little fibs when they don't answer when you call them………………………. — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) July 28, 2018

3. Chelsea Told Her Fans Not to Expect Any Social Media Posts Around The Time of Her Due Date

I can promise everyone that whenever I AM in labor…nobody will know..and there def won’t be posts and silly little articles about it 😂 https://t.co/RoBnCV63Ij — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) August 22, 2018

She claimed that no one would know when the time came for her to give birth to Layne, but at the same time took a poll asking her fans whether or not she’d deliver during the day or during the night. Most said night. Chelsea hasn’t yet confirmed whether or not that was the case.

so I’m just curious…I went into labor in the middle of the night with Aubree and Watson…and I’m anxious to see what happens with this baby. Did you go into labor during the DAY or NIGHT? — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) August 22, 2018

Layne was born six days after the poll was taken.

4. Layne Was Born 19 Months After Watson, Chelsea And Cole’s Son

Watson Cole A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:02am PST

Chelsea and Cole welcomed their son Watson Cole into the world on January 25, 2017, just 19 months ago. They first announced they were pregnant back on July 12, 2016 on their Instagram pages.

And then there were four… chelseahouska.com A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jul 12, 2016 at 5:34pm PDT

Chelsea launched her website the same day with her big announcement as her fist post. “We are beyond excited for this journey and can’t wait to share it with you all! Big sister Aubree is also extremely excited and it’s no secret that she is hoping for a girl,” she wrote.

Chelsea has an 8-year-old daughter Aubree Lind from a previous relationship. She recently opened up to Dr. Drew on part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, saying that her heart is hurting for her daughter.

“I’m grateful that [Aubree] has someone like Cole [DeBoer]. You know, who has gone above and beyond,” Chelsea said to Dr. Drew. “But there’s no doubt that this has to hurt her, will hurt her, deep down someday.” Adam Lind, Chelsea’s ex, has been arrested many times for violence and drug possession and has been an absent father to Aubree.

Chelsea was asked in her interview whether or not she believes he’s done with it all. She responded with, “The one thing that I have heard is that he will be like in his house for weeks at a time, just not even doing anything. So you have to question what’s going on there.”

5. Fans Respond to The Birth of Layne DeBoer

Chelsea’s fans are ecstatic today. The birth of her daughter is trending on social media where continuous love and support is flooding in.

Omg @ChelseaHouska just had her baby girl and named her Layne and that's the cutest most perfect name for their family I freaking love it! Congratulations you two!! 😭😍🎉 — cjartcanada (@sauve_cj) August 29, 2018

@ChelseaHouska congratulation. She is gorgeous just like the rest of your amazing family. Wishing you all the best. Your such a wonderful mum and human. Your also my inspiration 😍❤️ — Courtney🌸🌸 (@Courtneyleann16) August 29, 2018

Teen Mom 2 tweeted out their congratulations:

Some of the tweets concerning the baby’s name are hilarious:

Chelsea DeBoer (Houska) had her baby girl and named it Layne and I am WAY too deep in the comments trying to determine if it’s pronounced Lane or Lay-nee. SOMEONE TELL ME. Either way I’m obsessed 😭❤️👶🏻 — Jordyn (@jordynhalls) August 29, 2018

Layne’s grandpa tweeted:

Damn, now I can forget 2 birthdays in the same day!! Welcome to the world little Layne Ettie DeBoer. You have a large, wonderful family that will watch over you in your journeys. Congrats @ChelseaHouska , Cole, Aubree and Watson pic.twitter.com/72uLMRpnIG — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) August 29, 2018

Congratulations to the DeBoer crew!