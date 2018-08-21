JLo and ARod News: Will Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Get Married?

Jennifer Lopez is the 2018 recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, aka the VMAs. It’s been quite the year for Lopez, who recently wrapped her hit series Shades of Blue, currently stars on World of Dance as the head judge, has a residency in Las Vegas, and has carried on a high-profile romance with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, aka ARod. On Today With Kathie Lee & Hoda this morning, host Hoda Kotb said that when talking with Lopez recently, she said she’s always looking for a new project or challenge in life because she believes in growth. She added that boyfriend ARod is the same way, which is probably one of the reasons their relationship works.

JLo told Kotb that it was her children that completed her in life, but when Rodriguez showed up, she realized she found a partner who wanted to hang with her, and who also wanted to grow and evolve. She says that she and ARod push each other in their “second acts”. JLo also said that her man has a hunger inside of him, where he wants to “reach new heights”.

Over the years, Lopez has been engaged five times and has worn the title of “wife” three times, but there’s still hope that she and ARod may get married. In April 2018, she told Harper’s Bazaar that, “I do believe in marriage. I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship — but I’m not forcing anything right now.”

Lopez also told Entertainment Tonight that, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it … We both are so happy about our lives right now and where we’re at professionally, as well as personally. You know. Just things seem to be flowing in a really beautiful way. We both have a lot of support for each other and a lot of love for each other.”

Throughout the couple’s relationship, Lopez has been vocal about her affections for Rodriguez on social media, posting sweet messages to and about him on her Instagram account. For this past Father’s Day, Lopez wrote this heartfelt caption to her man:

Appreciating you and loving you today and everyday for being our fearless leader, our everyday hero, for making us all laugh and enjoy this adventure we are all on together in every moment… for being the ringmaster to this traveling circus we call our life!! We love you today and everyday… Happy Fathers Day to the most loving daddy to Tashi and Ella!! And thank you my love for being so beautifully loving to Emme and Max. Your kindness and generosity is never taken for granted. We are all so lucky to have you in our lives… #daddysday #amor #blinkingthetearsaway #lovehimlots.

Tashi and Ella are Rodriguez’s daughters, while Emme and Max are JLo’s twin children with ex-husband Marc Anthony. It appears that JLo and Rodriguez have happily blended their families, which makes for a pleasant relationship all around. It looks like this couple could be in it for the long haul.