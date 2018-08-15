Kate Upton Poses in Lace Bra in Latest Instagram Snap

Kate Upton posed in a lace bra and matching bottoms in her latest Instagram photo. The model and mom-to-be was wearing Yamamay, a line that is known for its “perfect fit” bras. According to the company’s Instagram page, their “bras are made to enhance every woman’s curves, with different cups up to size E.”

Upton is the face (and body) of Yamamay. According to The Sun, Upton is a great fit for the company because she is “proud of her curves.” Her body confidence makes her the perfect candidate to represent the line.

In Upton’s latest pic, she is seen laying on her stomach while flashing a big smile to the camera. You can see the photo below.

Upton recently announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, baseball star Justin Verlander. She made the announcement on Instagram using the hashtag #pregnantmiami to caption a photo of her wearing a red blazer and slacks while showing off her cute baby bump.

Her hubby wrote a sweet message to his wife in the caption, sending fans into melting mode.

“You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much,” he wrote.

Upton’s pregnancy hasn’t been slowing her down any. In fact, she has been very busy and on-the-go ever since she let the world in on her little secret. As far as her due date goes, it is believed that she will welcome her baby in early 2019.

Upton and Verlander tied the knot in 2017. People Magazine shared some exclusive photos from the couple’s big day.

“For the ceremony, Upton wore a beautiful and classic long-sleeved lace white Valentino gown with a long white veil and carried a bouquet of peach, light pink and ivory flowers. Verlander looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo with a white flower pinned onto his lapel,” the site previously reported.