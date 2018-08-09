‘Smooth’ Kenya More Shows Off Toned Body In White Bikini

Kenya Moore posted an Instagram on Thursday afternoon that shows her lying down against a tree in a white bikini. The headline on the photo, which was taken for Smooth magazine, reads, “Moore is more.”

Moore, who is 47, captioned the photo, “TBT #smoothmag cover girl 💦.”

As of Thursday evening, the Instagram had almost 7,700 likes, with hundreds of comments supporting Kenya. One person wrote, “How stunning you look @thekenyamoore .. Congratulations.” Another wrote, “Flawless ❤️.”

Moore is an actress, model, producer, author, television personality, and entrepreneur. She’s best known for appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2012 to 2018. She was also a member of the cast of Celebrity Apprentice in 2015.

Moore is married to restaurant owner Marc Daly. In April, the couple announced they are expecting their first child together later this year. Moore told CNN at the time, “I don’t want to talk about the details because I’m still very nervous about everything, so I want to get past a safe place.”

Late last month, Moore shared a dinner with fellow RHOA star Cynthia Bailey. The two joked on social media that they “ate the whole restaurant.” They’ve also started a hashtag for their little one: #BabyDaly.