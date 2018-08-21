Logic & Ryan Tedder Wear ‘F**k The Wall’ Shirts At VMAs

Logic and Ryan Tedder made a political statement during their performance at the 2018 VMAs. The rapper and the OneRepublic frontman were sporting shirts that read: “F**k The Wall” and were joined onstage by a group of Hispanic teenagers and their parents. Towards the end of the performance, the families embraced onstage.

The “F**k the Wall” shirts are in reference to the wall that President Donald Trump has claimed that he is going to build between the Mexico and U.S. Border. The teenagers in the background wore shirts that read: “We Are Human Beings.” The emotional performance echoed the one that Logic gave at the 2017 VMAs, where his single “1-800-273-8255” preached the importance of suicide prevention. Several users took to social media to express their support and their admiration for the performance.

“Wow. @Logic301 & @RyanTedder just performed at the #VMAs wearing a FUCK THE WALL shirt alongside kids wearing WE ARE ALL HUMAN BEINGS shirts,” wrote one user. “Towards the end of the song, the screen wall lifted, and the kids’ parents came out and embraced them. Powerful.” Another user wrote: “Ummm Logic bringing hundreds of hispanic etc children on stage wearing “We are all human beings” shirts and him wearing a F**k The Wall shirt…. u go off boy.”

@Logic301 has a shirt on that says “fuck the wall” while being surrounded by people wearing “we are all human beings” shirts. I STAN A LEGEND #vmas — Taylor (@xotaylorbrianne) August 21, 2018

#VMAs wowwwwwww he is a real rap singer the one with black shirt ''fuck the wall'' @realDonaldTrump and so beautifull with mexican people 🥰😘 — Sophie Love (@Sophielabellle) August 21, 2018

@Logic301 his performance is fire. His shirt says FUCK THE WALL !!!!!!!!#fuckthewall — Marquita Angeles (@Kikipretty346) August 21, 2018

Logic may be corny but he just wore a Fuck the wall shirt at the vma’s #NotMyPresident — Joel The Programmer (@piojoprograms17) August 21, 2018

Logic has been a vocal opponent to Trump, something he’s addressed in the song “America” off his album Everybody. Throughout the song, Logic criticizes both Trump’s political views and fellow rapper Kanye West for supporting them. “George Bush don’t care about black people / 2017 and Donald Trump is the sequel,” he raps. “So sh*t, I say what Kanye won’t / Wake the f**k up and give the people what they want / Man it’s all love, but the youth is confused / Your music is 20/20 but them political views / Is blurred, and I ain’t trying to leave your name slurred.”

“‘Cause honestly I idolize you on everything, my word,” he continues. “But I gotta say what need be said / ‘Cause I ain’t f**kin’ with the hat with the colors that’s white and red.” The last line references the MAGA hats associated with the Trump presidency. Listen to the full song below.

Logic and Tedder recently shared the political video for their collaborative track, which features actors Michael Peña, Judy Reyes, and Luis Guzman. According to the Hollywood Reporter, all of the people that were brought onstage have been impacted by immigration issues, and some of them were immigrant leaders from the National Domestic Workers Alliance, United We Dream, and Make the Road New York.