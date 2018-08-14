Nicki Minaj & Safaree Samuels Twitter Feud: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels have worked together musically and also dated for a period of time before breaking up in 2014.

However, their relationship has recently returned to the spotlight with the release of Minaj’s new album, which has been linked to her relationship with Samuels, particularly with the songs “Come See About Me” and “Ganja Burn.”

Here’s what you need to know about their relationship.

1. Samuels Initially Took to Twitter to Air a Series of Grievances Against Minaj

Towards the end it got toxic and I just packed up and left. I did things for spite and so did you. I don't wish you bad and I don't want us back together just like I'm sure you don't. I don't need you you don't need me but we will always be linked in the public no matter what. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

On August 14, Safaree took to Twitter to post a series of tweets allegedly aimed at Minaj. He first wrote, “Unless I really cared still I could not let the mention of someone’s name get me that riled up. That looks like some1 who either stlll cares or just holding on to a lot of hate towards someone. How many times have I said I never wrote ur raps? Nobody even talks about that anymore”

Safaree then claimed that he never stole Minaj’s card, and that she’d given him the pin to it herself.

He then took aim at their former relationship, tweeting, “We know each other inside out. Everything there was for us. I didn’t use your card for prostitutes. We both didn’t trust each other. You did shit I did shit. You said you were messing with meek a few years b4 y’all got together and I’m not mad at that.”

Safaree continued that he eventually left Minaj after the relationship became “toxic”, but that he still didn’t “wish her bad.”

2. Minaj Recently Accused Samuels of Spending Her Money

U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with “free money” that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left ! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w|me to Europe to the EMA’s. I said NO DUMMY — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

On August 14, Minaj took to Twitter to air out feelings allegedly towards Samuels. She tweeted, “U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with ‘free money’ that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left ! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w|me to Europe to the EMA’s. I said NO DUMMY”

It’s unclear when, exactly, Samuels had access to Minaj’s cards. Regardless, Twitter users immediately flooded with backup.

Minaj later added in a followup tweet, “I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!! It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!!”

Samuels then tweeted in response to Minaj’s claim that he “begged” to go to Europe with her, writing, “How was I begging to go to Europe with you and you were in a full blown relationship towards the end of ours? I knew it a wrap. I still have the email when you hit me saying let’s spend Christmas together and work things out so please stop.”

Minaj clapped back almost immediately, tweeting, “Btch you hit me & meek asking us to get your dick pic back from someone. Lol. You were playing with ur dick in the shower by urself with suds & shit. I have the email where u said you couldn’t pay ur electric bill & why you lied on me but go AWWFFF SIS!”

She has since begun to retweet other people’s tweets supporting her.

3. Safaree Claimed Minaj Cut Him & He Pretended to Be Suicidal So That She Wouldn’t Go to Jail

Remember the night you cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn't take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it's time to dip. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

During his tweet thread, Safaree alleged that Minaj “cut” him once so badly that he had to go to the hospital and pretend to be suicidal, otherwise she would’ve been arrested.

He tweeted, “Remember the night you cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn’t take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it’s time to dip.”

Minaj has not acknowledged those claims, though she has previously claimed that Safaree paid for prostitutes with her money.

4. Minaj’s Single, ‘Come See About Me’, Is Reportedly About Samuels

One of Minaj’s singles off of her new album is reportedly about Samuels— and he acknowledged it in a big way.

In a since-deleted tweet that was captured by users prior to its removal, Samuels tweeted, “Ok so y’all blew me up about come see me so I went and listened to it and wether its about me or not that shit just had me crying like a b#^*h I don’t think it’s about me but the song is nice. I was in a perfectly fine mood b4 i heard that. Thnx a lot”

5. Samuels Has Several Writing Credits on Minaj’s Older Albums

I thought you were gonna zen and cleanse your mind and body what kind of zen is this 😩😩😩.. what in the zen sorcery is going here 😩😩 — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

Samuels was with Minaj at the very beginning of her career as a hype man. He co-wrote the single “I did it on’em” for Minaj’s “The Pink Album,” appeared in the music video for “Stupid Hoe,” and has a whopping six writing credits on her album “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded.”