Paul Staehle’s Arrests & Criminal Records on ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’

Last season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Paul Staehle was keeping a secret from his girlfriend, Karine Martins. So, what was the secret? In Touch Weekly reported that in 2007, Staehle allegedly committed second-degree arson. Seven years later, in 2014, he was convicted of “Burning Personal Property To Defraud Insurer,” as reported by Kentucky Corrections. On Instant Checkmate, it revealed that Staehle was put on shock probation for the felony and that his supervision was expected to end in April 2020.

According to Starcasm, his shock probation and felony charge most likely resulted in a brief jail stay. Staehle actually was granted an early termination of his probation, from the arson conviction.

In 2013, Staehle was arrested in Taylorsville, Kentucky and was charged with Violation of an Emergency Protective Order and Domestic Violence Order. Reality Blurb reported that these orders were from an ex-girlfriend of Staehle’s, so clearly, he had an issue with a previous relationship. Staehle admitted on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days that, “One of the relationships I was in ended so badly, it ended up getting me in some serious trouble and I haven’t explained it all to Karine yet.”

After getting some heat from viewers of 90 Day Fiance, Staehle took to Facebook to clear up some of the chatter going on, concerning his restraining orders from his ex-girlfriend and his criminal past. In the post, according to Starcasm, he wrote, “I filed the initial EPO. She than filed one after she was served. This was my violation I was arrested over.” The arrest warrant was put out because Staehle had been sending text messages to his ex after the EPO was issued, which was not allowed.

According to the arrest warrant that Staehle posted online, the text messages that got him arrested were not offensive or threatening. They reportedly stated, “If you like to mutually drop both EPOs so we can resolve this civilly and dissolve our assets and separate rest of our belongings and you can get rest of ur stuff and undo our financial ties or for us to try n mend things I am open to both Either or have ice or Genni let me know if u don’t want to report direct”.

This season, on 90 Day Fiance, Staehle is still with fiancee Karine Martins, who he had a rocky relationship last season on the show. But, her family is concerned and wants to see his police records. According to In Touch Weekly, there is a lot of news when this couple is concerned. Martins is reportedly pregnant and is rumored to have cheated on Staehle.

In fact, Staehle is reported to have publicly accused Martins of cheating on him with a man named Joe Devito. On February 12, 2018, Staehle reportedly wrote on Facebook that, “Karine has ordered I leave Brazil. I wish you and Joe the best,” according to In Touch Weekly. The couple’s 90 Day Fiance co-star, Abby Saint Germain, then commented that, “Joe is a good guy and he’s gay. He was just helping Karine with her work out.” So, perhaps Martins wasn’t cheating? Staehle had said that he had proof, but maybe the couple has decided to move past their issues.