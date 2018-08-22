Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Flaunts Curves in Gray Bikini

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, posted a bikini photo to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning, showing off her curves and giving the internet a good dose of body positivity. Kostek, who recently modeled for Sports Illustrated, shared the runway picture along with a message that was both fun and inspirational.

“I know I’ve got other fellow mermaids out there, where you at,” Kostek asked her followers. She also added the hashtag #TeamNoThighGap, referencing her curves and noting that her thighs touch — and she’s super proud of that. You can check out the post below.

It hasn’t always been a positive journey for Kostek, who had previously been told that she just didn’t have the look (height, weight) to be a swimsuit model.

“They said, ‘Well, you don’t have the height, you don’t have the body, so get back to us once you’ve sorted that,'” Kostek explained to the New York Post in September 2017.

However, she stayed true to herself and fought her way in — and she succeeded in doing so.

Kostek has been a major force in the fight for body positivity and she has openly spoken about her curves and how she embraces her look. The former New England Patriots cheerleader has previously said that she looks up to supermodel Kate Upton because she loves how Upton is unapologetically herself.

“This is a model in a bikini I could relate to … she had these bikini bottoms and had a little love handle,” Kostek told the Post. “I want to break standards. I wanna be one of those people that young women look up to. I want them to know that it’s okay to love your freckles and your curves,” she added.