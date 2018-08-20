‘Shades of Blue’ Season 3 Finale Spoilers & Recap: Who Dies Tonight?

Robert Stahl may be out of the picture on Shades of Blue, but the season 3 finale, which puts an ending to the dramatic series, airs tonight, and Harlee Santos’ problems are far from over. As Santos heads in to face the police commission, her spy, Anthony Cole, isn’t answering his phone and has not shown up. Santos promised a witness. What happened to Cole? In a preview clip of the finale, Santos is shown having to face the commission herself.

Meanwhile, another betrayal goes down, when Tess Nazario plays for the other team, staging an accident so that cartel offspring Enrique Ortiz can be set free. According to Digital Spy, Jennifer Lopez has stated that the ending to season 3 of Shades of Blue will be “tragic”, but “poetic and beautiful”. Does the series end in death? Does it end in jail time for our favorite dirty cops? Will Lieutenant Matt Wozniak and his crew be able to bring down Jordan Ramsey?

Read on below for the live recap of the series finale, for all the spoilers on what happens tonight.

The episode opens with Santos’ daughter, Cristina, asleep in a motel room, as she watches over her. Woz arrives and Santos steps outside to talk about how her daughter helped her to bring down Stahl. Woz warns Santos that she will be sworn in at the police commission, but she says it’s her plan to have Cole testify.

Santos knocks on Cole’s motel room door, as he is staying in the same place. She tells Cole to meet Loman at 1:05 p.m. ET for him to testify. Santos arrives and sees Loman in the stairwell, but no sign of Cole. Internal Affairs Detective Verco presses Santos to begin and she is forced to begin without her key witness. Santos says that racketeering and murder are being carried out by the police in criminal affairs. Santos then says that she will not be giving testimony and that her witness will.

Meanwhile, Gail Baker, waits on the arrival of Ortiz, who is being watched by Tess Nazario and Woz. Nazario gets in the car to deliver Ortiz.

As Santos begins to get questioned, Ramsey shows up to participate, as a member of the police commission. Santos is asked to reveal the name of her witness and she says that she refuses to do so until they arrive. Ramsey then says to Santos that he will ensure the safety of her witness if she reveals their identity. Santos knows this is anything but the truth.

As Nazario drives Ortiz, she pulls an unexpected move and fakes a crash with her patrol car, allowing for Ortiz to escape. She also fakes an injury. One of Ortiz’s cohorts drops a red tag, with the numbers 077 on it, into Nazario’s car. She pockets it.

Tufo goes to Cole’s motel room, hoping to find him and only finds the motel maid.

Back in front of the commission, Santos pleads for the proceedings to be delayed. The commission agrees to hold off until 4 p.m. ET, otherwise Santos will have to testify. Santos leaves to find Cole, while Nazario answers to Baker, who wants to know how Ortiz could have escaped from her vehicle.

Santos finds Cole getting on a ferry to leave the city. She pleads with him to testify and not leave her hanging. She tells him that they need to take a stand against Ramsey together. Cole tells Santos that she can get her daughter and go with him, that he’ll wait for her. Cole gets on the boat, leaving Santos to fend for herself against Ramsey, which could lead her to prison or death.