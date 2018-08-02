What Time Will Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ Be Released?

Travis Scott’s third studio album Astroworld is set to be released at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday and midnight Pacific time on Friday. If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can stream and listen to it at your convenience.

Generally, albums become available around midnight EST on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This has been the case for Scott’s previous releases, 2015’s Rodeo and 2016’s Birds In the Trap Sing McKnight. On occasion, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners.

Take Kanye West’s recent album ye for example. It was originally scheduled for release at midnight on June 1, but it wasn’t made available until the following afternoon. A similar thing happened with Drake’s recent double album Scorpion. While it was released at the proper time on Apple Music, the album wasn’t made available until 3 a.m. EST for Spotify users.

Scott announced the album’s release date last week, along with the artwork for the standard and deluxe versions. There has yet to be an official tracklist, but the rapper has released several promo singles and buzz tracks. In May 2017, he uploaded three tracks to SoundCloud: “A Man”, “Green and Purple” featuring Playboi Carti and “Butterfly Effect”. The latter was also released on Apple Music, but it was later confirmed to be a non-album single.

The only track that has been confirmed to be on the album is “Watch,” which was released May 4, 2018. The track was produced by Pe’erre Bourne, and features Lil Uzi Vert as well as Scott’s mentor, Kanye West. You can check it out above.

Other producers who are rumored to have worked on Astroworld include Sonny Digital, WondaGurl, Wheezy, NAV, Frank Dukes, Sheck Wes and Allen Ritter. Mike Dean, a longtime collaborator of both Scott and West, also contributed to the album’s sonic direction. Dean broke the news during a Twitter Q&A on July 28. When one fan asked “Is Astroworld gonna change lives?” the musician said: “You’re gonna s**t your f**king pants.”

Scott, who began his career as a producer, is said to be extremely hands-on with the album. According to Billboard, he often doesn’t credit himself with production, preferring to led his collaborators receive the praise. “As a producer, I used to hate it when people tried to take credit for my shit,” he explained. “Sometimes, being an artist might overshadow the producer, and I’m always for the producer.”

Scott also spoke about the creative process behind the album. “I worked so hard on Rodeo and Birds,” he said. “It might not have been recognized by the masses, but my fans always went hard. This year I’m on a mission to be heard.” He also said that West helped shape the final tracklist. “I played him some joints,” he revealed. “We’re always talking. We’re always working on s**t. I see him every day.”