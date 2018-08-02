How to Watch ‘Impractical Jokers’ New Episodes Online

Joseph “Joe” Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Salvatore “Sal” Vulcano are making each other laugh, as well as all of America, with more new episodes of Impractical Jokers on the TruTV network. According to The Wrap, the Impractical Jokers have already been granted a season 8 by TruTV, as they are currently in the midst of season 7. They have also been offered a feature-length movie. On the solo front of things, Sal has been doing some stand-up and Murr published a book titled “Awakened: A Novel”, available on Amazon. The book is available on Amazon in Digital, via Kindle, in a Hardcover copy, Paperback and via MP3 CD.

For those who would like to watch the show, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch TruTV on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including TruTV. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

TruTV is included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle, or the “Sling Blue” package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those with Amazon, season 7 episodes of Impractical Jokers are available for purchase. Individual episodes, a TV season pass, and episodes from other seasons are also available.

Impractical Jokers returns with new episodes on August 2, 2018, from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT. The show picks back up with a brand new episode 10 of the season, which is titled “Speech Impediment.” The Xfinity synopsis of the episode reads, “Joe, Q, Sal and Murr crack each other up from behind glass, then test out awkward proposals; plus, the big loser gets tongue-tied while speaking to government officials; Joey Fatone goes behind the scenes on “After Party”. This isn’t the first time that Fatone has made an appearance on the show. In fact, he isn’t the only celebrity to appear on the show either.

In February 2017, cast member Q praised Fatone and said he’s become a friend of the cast. Q stated that, “At least once a season for the rest of my life, I would love to have Joey Fatone back. Love that he is so linked.” In addition to their show on TruTV, the cast continues to tour the country with their stand-up comedy show. Included in the programming, is always unseen clips from the show and cast member Q said that, “The amazing thing about us, we don’t get sick of each other. We genuinely like and support each other, hanging out and being around each other. I was just talking to [Joey] Fatone about this. With tours, most acts go out with a bunch of stuff, an entourage, three tour buses. Ours is four microphones and a screen. We require basically nothing … We’re pretty low maintenance.”