How to Watch “Insecure” Season 3 Online

The show Insecure enters season 3 on August 12, 2018 and it stars Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji and Lisa Joyce. It airs directly after the season 4 premiere of Ballers and we have all the details on how to watch the show online, what time it airs, and more details below. Read on for the rundown.

“INSECURE” SEASON 3 PREMIERE TIME & SCHEDULE: The premiere show time is 10:32 p.m. ET/PT and 9:32 p.m. CT, airing until 11:10 p.m. ET/PT and 10:10 p.m. CT, on the HBO network. The normal time slot is Sunday nights, from 10:30 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9:30 – 10 p.m. CT. The season 3 finale is scheduled for September 30, 2018.

HOW TO WATCH “INSECURE” ONLINE: If you do not have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch HBO on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live HBO and all of HBO’s on-demand content through Amazon Channels. The HBO channel, which costs $14.99 per month, also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can watch HBO live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app. You can also head right to the Insecure season 3 episodes here and get started.

Hulu: Hulu has been offering a special deal that allows you to add HBO to an existing or new account for just $4.99 per month. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch both live HBO and HBO on-demand content on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

“INSECURE” SEASON 3 EPISODE GUIDE: There are seven episodes set for the season. The titles of these episodes are “Better-Like” for episode 1, “Familiar-Like” for episode 2, “Backwards-Like” for episode 3, “Fresh-Like” for episode 4 of the season, “High-Like” for episode 5, “Ready-Like” for episode 6, and “Obsessed-Like” for episode 7.

“INSECURE” SEASON 3 EPISODE 1 TITLE & SYNOPSIS: The premiere title of the season is “Better-Like” and the episode synopsis reads, “Issa crashes on Daniel’s couch and tries to save up extra cash; Molly returns from a beach vacation with renewed determination to maintain boundaries in her life.”

“INSECURE” SEASON 3 EPISODE 2 TITLE & SYNOPSIS: Episode 2 of the season is titled “Familiar-Like”. The plot description for the episode states, “Issa gets advice from Kelli about her financial situation and plays wingwoman as Daniel tries to make a music-industry connection.”

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: According to Newsweek, when viewers jump into season 3, Issa is broke, driving Lyft and living on her ex Daniel’s couch. Rolling Stone has already given great reviews for the new season, so it sounds like fans are will enjoy the upcoming episodes. Previously, it was reported that “toxic masculinity” was the theme for season 3 of the show, but Rae cleared that up, telling Refinery 29 that, “I did a red carpet interview at the Peabody [Awards], and they [asked me] what are some of the things that you haven’t explored on seasons, and I listed a bunch of things. Toxic masculinity was one of them. I was like Oh that would be interesting to talk about. The next thing I [saw in the headlines is that] ‘Insecure season 3’s theme is toxic masculinity,’ which has been happening a lot for this season. So I’m interested for people to see. And I think we’ve explored that to a degree with other seasons, but we’ve never had like a prominent … type of thing. So there’s certain things that fit within that, but that’s not by any means the theme of the season.”