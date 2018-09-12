Part 2 of the semi finals for America’s Got Talent 2018 aired this week and tonight, America finds out the results. Last night, eleven acts, out of the top 22 performers, carried out performances for the judges, along with the at-home viewers. Some of the performers received rave reviews, while others didn’t have as much success as they did on previous occasions. Overall, however, the majority of the acts caught the attention of the judges. Tonight, only 5 acts will make it through to the next round of the competition – the finals.

During the live results show tonight, viewers will have the opportunity to vote for acts who are in jeopardy, live during the show. They will be voting by using the Dunkin’ Save, as always, according to News OK.

There are several methods in order to vote via the Dunkin’ Save. To vote online with the Dunkin’ Save for your favorite acts, you can access voting here. To sign up to use the Dunkin’ Save, you can either sign in via Facebook or enter your email with a password. Then check off “I have read and agree to the NBC Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Video Viewing Policy. I understand that NBC Entertainment may send me the latest news, promotions and more from NBC.” If you already have an NBC profile, you can simply just sign in. By signing up for an NBC profile, you can also watch NBC programming on the website, as well as link your TV provider.

Fans are also able to save their favorite performers tonight by using the AGT voting app, as the live results show airs. When voting via the AGT App, the website states, “For the best possible experience, please make sure to update your device to the latest Android or iOS operating system before running the app. If you experience issues, make sure to completely close out of the app, reboot your device and restart the America’s Got Talent App. If issues persist, please contact us at http://www.nbc.com/contact/general.” The AGT voting app is available via the iTunes Apple Store and via Google Play.

The acts who performed last night on the show included daredevil mentalist Aaron Crow, the Angel City Chorale choir, golden buzzer singer Courtney Hadwin, dance group Da RepubliK, electric violinist Brian King Joseph, singer Christina Wells, opera singer Daniel Emmet, singer Glennis Grace, singer Noah Guthrie, comedienne Vicki Barbolak, and band We Three. Courtney Hadwin and Glennis Grace have reportedly been two of the front-runners this season.

According to Good Housekeeping, judge Simon Cowell was more harsh than usual on last night’s show. After Christina Wells performed, Cowell said he didn’t feel it was his best performance. He also buzzed the group Da Republik. Singer Noah Guthrie also received unfavorable reviews from Cowell, as did the band We Three.

Tonight, along with recaps of last night’s show and the results, there will be a performance by the popular music group BTS.

Contestants this season on America’s Got Talent are vying for a $1 million prize and the opportunity to headline a show at the Paris Theater in the Paris hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show is already set for November 2 – 4, 2018.