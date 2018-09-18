AGT Finalists 2018: Top 10 ‘America’s Got Talent’ Winners

The season 13 finale for America’s Got Talent enters its finals tonight, with the top 10 winners from the season competing for the big win. The 2018 finalists are teen singer Courtney Hadwin, close-up magician Shim Lim, acrobatic group Zurcaroh, comedian Samuel J. Comroe, trapeze artists Duo Transcend, opera singer Daniel Emmet, singer Glennis Grace, comedienne Vicki Barbolak, electric violinist Brian King Joseph, and singer Michael Ketterer.

Hadwin, Joseph and Ketterer have appeared to be some of the front-runners this season and fans have been dazzled by their performances. Singer Hadwin was judge Howie Mandel’s golden buzzer pick this season and she previously was a contestant on The Voice Kids UK, according to Good Housekeeping. Hadwin also played the young Cosette in “Les Miserables”, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Another act in the finals, who also appeared on other reality competition shows, is Zurcaroh. They were host Tyra Banks’ pick for the golden buzzer this season, but they were previously on La France a un Incroyable Talent several times. They were finalists and semi-finalists on that show. Close-up magician Shim Lim also appeared on other shows. In fact, he was a “fooler” on Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Singer Glennis Grace was on another show as well. She appeared on Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 and was a semi-finalist. She was also the winner of Soundmixshow in 1994. In 2012, Grace became a part of a Dutch supergroup named Ladies of Soul, but she left the group in 2017.

Michael Ketterer, who works in the medical field, has been revered by viewers on social media, along with the judges, for his talent, as well as his backstory. According to Knox News, Ketterer has six children, five of whom are adopted, and he has melted hearts across the country. His performances are full of passion and stir up emotion in the audience on AGT. Judge Simon Cowell has become extremely taken with the singer and even chose him for his golden buzzer pick this season.

Another favorite of Cowell is comedienne Vicki Barbolak. Her delightfully crude comedy has captured Cowell and he has joked that he has a bit of a crush on her. The other comedian left in the competition is Samuel J. Comroe and he has Tourette’s Syndrome, which he often makes part of his stand-up act.

Electric violinist Brian King Joseph is self-taught in his craft and he revealed on AGT that he was diagnosed with a severe nerve disease years ago, so it’s difficult to even feel what he’s doing, when he plays the violin.

The range of talent is quite broad, with acts in so many categories. But, the singers overwhelm the finals this season, with four going into the finale. Tonight’s live show finals airs from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9:01 p.m. CT. America’s votes will determine this season’s winner and they will be announced on the live results show. The grand finale, with the results, will air tomorrow night, September 19, 2018, from 8 – 10:02 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9:02 p.m. CT, on the NBC network. Tune in to see which of the contestants takes home the $1 million prize.

