‘Big Brother’ 2018 Finale Winner Spoilers: Who Won Tonight?

Joseph “JC” Mounduix, Kaycee Clark and Tyler Crispen were the remaining houseguests on the finale episode of Big Brother 2018. But, only one of them could walk away a winner. Read on for the recap of the finale, along with the details on who won tonight, updated as the show aired live.

Kaycee and Tyler were putting a plan in motion at the start of the episode, to get rid of JC and face off against each other at the end. Their plan starts to work as JC fails part 1 of the final Head of Household competition against the other two. Kaycee and Tyler are each determined to hold on for the win. Ultimately, Tyler is able to hold on longer than Kaycee.

Next up, is a challenge involving trivia for part 2 of the final HOH competition. And the person who won the second part of the HOH competition was Kaycee, which meant that JC was out of the running to become the last HOH of the season. Kaycee and Tyler’s fates would be determined by the jury, who pick the winner of Big Brother 20. But, first, there was one last HOH competition and it was called “Jury Oddcasts”. Kaycee and Tyler had to watch videos of the jurors and then had to decide whether statements made in the video clips were truthful. The two final houseguests were tied 6 to 6 when they were faced with the 8th and final question. Both revealed the same answer, which meant the tie continued. And so, there was a tie-breaker, with a question dealing with numbers. And, the winner of the final HOH competition was … Kaycee. As the final Head of Household, she got to pick whether Tyler or JC would face the jury with her for the win of the season.

Kaycee’s final eviction vote came after Tyler and JC each pleaded their case to her. Don’t forget that second place still walks away with some money – $50,000.

Kaycee ended up evicting JC from the competition, which makes him the final member of the jury.

Finally, Kaycee and Tyler each had to face the jury, the people they’ve backstabbed and strategized against throughout the season, and answer questions about how they played the game. Based on the strategies and personal grudges, the jury would cast their votes.

Tyler told the jury members that he formed great relationships with many of them over the course of the season. He said he’s been a superfan for years and worked hard to know what was going on each week in the game. Kaycee said that she has been watching Big Brother since the beginning and she said that she made an effort to show she cared about people outside the game, as well as inside.

In her final statement to the jury, Kaycee said she played a very loyal game and used her social skills for her strategizing. She said that she stayed true to herself throughout. Tyler was more specific to circumstances and situations during his final plea. He also said that he knew, throughout the season, that it was important for him to keep his super fandom a secret. But, which of the two contestants were more convincing in their arguments to be the ultimate winner of BB20?

One at a time, the jury members delivered their votes for host Julie Chen to reveal.