BORNS Denies Twitter Users Sexual Misconduct Allegations

BORNS aka Garrett Clark Borns has denied allegations of sexual misconduct from Twitter users @Kaliforxnia and @Alyssaadanile. The allegations against the Michigan-born singer/songwriter began on September 21. BORNS denied the allegations in an Instagram post saying, “I am both hurt and angered over the disturbing and false allegations that have been spread over the past few days on social media. All of the relationships I have had were legal and consensual. They ended abruptly and that obviously caused hurt feelings, but for anyone to suggest anything beyond that is irresponsible.” @Kalifornixa wrote in response to BORNS’s explanation, “Your statement is contradicting. How can you say they’re false allegations & then add that all of the relationships you had were legal & consensual? (When we never said it was illegal). 3 years doesn’t end anything abruptly. If you knew it hurt me & others, where is the apology?” While @Alyssaadanile said, “I want to throw up,” and “This hurts more than anything you’ve ever done. you couldn’t even say sorry.”

One Woman Says BORNS Didn’t Use Protection & Didn’t Care That She Was Uncomfortable

I’m currently in the back of my Uber right now balling my eyes out due to all of the support and love. Thank you all so much. I never would’ve expected this much love. To the girls I inspired coming forward with your stories, I am here for you and I’m so, so proud of you. ❤️ — Nia 🌸 (@kaliforxnia) September 23, 2018

A woman with the handle @Kaliforxnia began by alleging that BORNS was a “manipulator.” She said that she met BORNS after a gig in 2015. The pair stayed in touch via social media and arranged to meet up for drinks in Los Angeles a few months later. She says that she expected to be going to a bar but was instead invited to his home.

I didn’t get the courage to share this to hurt anyone. Please understand where I’m coming from. Please be safe and always trust your gut. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R09Yqr0L2Z — Nia 🌸 (@kaliforxnia) September 21, 2018

@Kaliforxnia wrote, “Suddenly I became drunk and was completely taken advantage of. Once everything happened I went to the bathroom and started bleeding. I was completely shocked from the blood and started bleeding and started to get it together and realized what just happened. I blamed myself for that night because I didn’t say no even though I was intoxicated.” A month later, @Kaliforxnia says a similar incident occurred in Chicago, she tweeted, “I actually let him talk me into using me…again. he did not use protection and didn’t care when I saw I wasn’t comfortable with that and was not on birth control at the time.”

Another Alleged Victim Says Her Relationship With BORNS Began When She Was 16

I wanted to shed some light on some things I’ve been holding onto for quite some time. thank you to the brave girls before me. you are not alone, you are never alone. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/YuJ3IAyqgQ — Lyss (@alyssaadaniele) September 23, 2018

Another user, @Alyssaadanile, wrote of her experience when she met BORNS when she was 16. After encountering the singer at a music festival, BORNS invited her to his hotel room and he “began to touch my leg, but I didn’t think anything of it… he began going further up my leg, and started skimming me in other places. I want to add that he also was aware of how old I was, 16, yet he still touched me the way he did.” @Alyssadaniel went on to accuse BORNS of “grooming” her.

She said that she sent him photos at his request that made her feel uncomfortable. BORNS also asked her to call him “Daddy,” @Alyssaadanile tweeted. Later, she tweeted, “I just wanted to clarify that I did not accuse him of r*pe, the sex was consensual, and happened when I was of age.”

Another Alleged Victim Says She Was a ‘Puppet in BORNS’ Game’

There is also a Twitter account called @Exposing_borns has also been tweeting out various different alleged encounters. One, from a woman named Mathilda, 19, said that BORNS would constantly ask for nude photos and that he “ghosted her” if she didn’t send them. Mathilda said, “I did not like the way he wanted to have sex wit me. Made me scream for daddy’s c*** etc etc. Very uncomfortable.” Mathilda added, “I got very attached and he knew that. I was just a little puppet in his game.”

