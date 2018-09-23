Is Connie Britton On ‘911’? What Happens to Buck & Abby?

Connie Britton played the role of Abby on season 1 of 9-1-1. Abby was caring for her ailing mother, while also working as a 911 operator. She met a younger man named Buck, who works as a firefighter, and the two communicated through work, until they finally met. Buck, who was a womanizer, ended up changing his player ways, as he fell for Abby. Meanwhile, Abby fell for him as well.

Towards the end of the season, Abby’s mother died and Buck was there for her as she dealt with her grief. But, Abby makes the decision to leave town and travel to Ireland to fulfill some of her mother’s life goals. Buck insists that he will wait for her, but it seems pretty clear that the two are breaking up.

This season starts off with Buck still waiting for his true love, Abby, but it sounds like he won’t hold out forever. And, though actress Connie Britton left the show, she may not be gone for good. Executive producer Tim Minear told The Wrap that, “We went out on a season where Abby left with a promise to return — or an intention to return — and Buck waiting for her. So the first handful of episodes of Season 2 are about, you know, Buck waiting. And what that’s like for a guy like him … Buck’s waiting is the next part of the story.”

He then added that, “You know, Connie was there for the first year and she helped us get on our feet and off the ground and I would have her back in a second for as much as she’d wanna come back for. But that’s not happening yet.” The key word here is “yet”, which means there is always the possibility that Britton could come back, especially since the season opens up with character Buck still living in Abby’s apartment, as reported by Hidden Remote.

Britton only had a one year contract with the show and she currently has a couple of projects going on. She is briefly reprising her character on American Horror Story: Apocalypse. In addition, she is set to star on the new show Dirty John.

Over the summer, Fox co-chairman Gary Newman commented on Britton’s leaving the show, telling TV Line, “We love Connie Britton, [but] it was always envisioned to be a one-year role. So it wasn’t a surprise [that she left]. If Connie expressed interest and had time in the future, I know [exec producer] Ryan [Murphy] would be thrilled to bring her back to the show.”

Well, Newman seems to know what he was talking about, as Murphy also spoke with TV Line and said he’s already been working on guest appearances for Britton on the show. Murphy revealed, “We’re in the process of renegotiating her deal so she can come in and do a couple of episodes to keep her character alive. She really loves the cast and crew and she’s very hopeful that that can happen.”

Cross your fingers for some appearances by Britton on this season of 9-1-1.