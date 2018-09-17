Elisabeth Moss & Fred Armisen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Elisabeth Moss is one of the biggest names in television these days. With her starring role on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, the 36-year-old took home last year’s Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and this year, she’s vying to take home her second statue in the same category.

With all this time on our television screens, fans of the actress can’t help but wonder about her personal life. Is she married? Dating? What do we know about her marriage to Fred Armisen?

1. She Has Called Her Marriage to Armisen ‘Extremely Traumatic’

In March 2014, Moss opened up to New York Magazine about her marriage.

She told the outlet, “Looking back, I feel like I was really young, and at the time I didn’t think that I was that young… It was extremely traumatic and awful and horrible.”

The couple married in October 2009 and separated eight months later. Their divorce was finalized in May 2011.

2. Armisen Admitted to Being a ‘Terrible Husband’

In 2013, Armisen sat down with Howard Stern on Sirius XM radio. During his conversation with the radio personality, he admitted that he wasn’t the best husband.

“I think I was a terrible husband, I think I’m a terrible boyfriend,” the Huffington Post reports him as saying.

He told Stern, “I want it all … fast… I want to be married, I want to live together … and then somewhere around a year or two years, I get freaked out. I freak out emotionally and then I actually feel like ‘Oh my God, who’s this stranger in my house?”

Asked if he felt ‘entitled’ to more women, Armisen said, “I don’t want to admit that out loud to myself, but that’s probably it.”

3. Armisen Has Been Dating Actress Natasha Lyonne Since 2014

Although they have been dating for four years, Armisen and Lyonne have remained very much out of the public eye. In May, they made a rare apperance together at the premiere of Lyonne’s new film Show Dogs.

Prior to marrying Moss, Armisen was married to singer/songwriter Sally Timms. The two were together from 1998 to 2004.

4. Moss Was Spotted with a Mystery Man in August

In August, Moss was spotted kissing a mystery man outside a bar in New York City. The news was reported by TMZ, but nothing has come of it since.

Speaking to Marie Claire earlier this year, the actress opened up about her dating life, saying, “… I’m very focused on my work… so it’s difficult to find the time to give yourself to somebody.”

She continued to dish to the British outlet, “I have nothing against getting married again, but what I value even more now is the relationship itself… It’s been eight years. I’m older, and hopefully wiser. I’m a romantic, so I love weddings, but I also don’t think you need [a wedding] to have a long-lasting, healthy relationship. Some of the relationships I know that have lasted the longest are the ones that didn’t [get married].”

5. Armisen Dated SNL Co-Star Abby Elliot After Splitting from Moss

After splitting from Moss, Armisen dated SNL co-star Abby Elliott.

Armisen was 44 at the time and Elliott was just 24. In 2011, US Magazine reported that they had broken up. A source told the magazine that Armisen “sought comfort in Elliott” after his split from Moss.

The insider also added that the breakup was “completely mutual.” “It definitely wasn’t a dramatic break up. They had different schedules over the summer and are still good friends,” they shared.