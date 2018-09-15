Hallmark’s ‘Love in Design’: Learn All About the Cast & Movie

Hallmark’s newest movie, Love in Design, premieres tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern. It stars Hallmark favorites Danica McKellar and Andrew W. Walker. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Here’s everything you need to know about Love in Design.

The movie premieres Saturday, September 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern. If you miss it, you can catch it again Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m., Sept. 23 at 11 a.m., Sept. 28 at 8 p.m., and Oct. 6 at 3 p.m.

The movie stars Danica McKellar and Andrew W. Walker. The synopsis reads: “In need of a shakeup on her home-makeover TV show, star Hannah is sent to her small New England hometown to renovate the historical Lewisburg Manor. When old flame Jeff is assigned to make sure Hannah’s design preserves the historical manor, the two must find harmony between the old and the new.”

Danica McKellar stars as Hannah McElroy. McKellar has a long and successful history in TV and film. Her appearances include The Wonder Years (Winnie Cooper), The West Wing (Elsie Snuffin), Dancing with the Stars, The Wrong Woman (Lifetime), and many Hallmark movies including Perfect Match, Crown for Christmas, Wedding Bells, Campfire Kiss, and My Christmas Dream. McKellar is also the founder of McKellarMath.com and bestselling books that tackle math education. She’s not just an actress, she’s also a mathematics genius. She recently starred on Hallmark’s Coming Home for Christmas and Very, Very Valentine.

Andrew W. Walker stars as Jeff Winslow. His many credits include Student Bodies, Back to Sherwood, Maybe It’s Me, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Wicked Minds, Lies and Deception, Hot Properties, Snowed-Inn Christmas, Against the Wall, ER, CSI: Miami, Without a Trace, The Big Bang Theory, When Calls the Heart, and more. He’s also known for starring as Abby’s fiance on Hallmark’s Wedding March 4.

Also starring in the movie are:

Alvina August (Julie)

Jan Skene (Betty McElroy)

Eric Pollins (Frank McElroy)

Brenda Gorlick (Margot)

Paul Essiembre (Wally)

Adam Hurtig (Patrick)

Jenny Pudavick (Ali)

Skylar Mercedes (Kid #1)

Isla Gorton (Kid #2)

Beverly Ndukwu (Colleen)

Cindy Myskiw (Carol)

Trevor Kristjanson (Young Man)

Jaydee-Lynn McDougall (Young Woman)

Jason Wishnowski (Ted)

Eric Athavale (Young Assistant)

Paul Andrich (Skip)

Alicia Johnston (Director)

BJ Verot (Cameraman)

Jean-Jacques Javier (Kim)

Alvin Sanders (Larry)

Reena Jolly (Donut Shop Worker)

Here are more photos of the movie.

