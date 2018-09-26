Jacquees’ Remix of Ella Mai’s ‘Trip’ Removed From YouTube & SoundCloud

Jacquees’ hugely popular remix of Ella Mai’s “Trip” seems to have been mysteriously scrubbed from the internet. At the time the video was removed from YouTube, the remix had over three million views. There has been no official word from either Ella Mai or Jacquees as to why the song has vanished. Jacquees tweeted this story which says that he had been forced to remove the track:

Heavy.com has reached out to Ella Mai’s management for an official word but we have yet to hear back. Amid the news that the song was disappeared, both Jacquees and Ella Mai’s names became national trending topics in the U.S. Mai has no reference to the song’s removal on either her Instagram or Twitter pages. Mai’s last tweet was from September 24 and simply read, “forever grateful.” Mai’s self-titled debut album drops on October 12.

Rapper T-Pain has joined in the discussion about the song. In response to a tweet about an unverified rumor that Ella Mai had threatened legal action over the song, Pain wrote, “Everybody be asking me why I don’t put my tmixes and shit on Spotify tidal and iTunes and shit. This is why.” When a user pointed out that other rappers and singers had remixed Mai’s song, T-Pain wrote, “But [Jacquees] tried to make money from it.”

That comment saw Jacquees join in the conversation tweeting, “N***a no I didn’t lol hell you talm bout my brother I put it on SoundCloud and YouTube you know my game ain’t cap I love Ella.”

Jacquees dropped the remix on September 1, the Fader reported that the song was streamed nearly 2 million times within 24 hours. In announcing the remix on his Instagram page, Jacquees posted a photo showing him in a car listening to Mai’s version. The caption simply read, “@Ellamai I love this song.”

Among the lyrics in the song saw Jacquees wrote, “I’ve got to roll with my gun on safety, so I don’t shoot where your new n*gga be. Girl, you’re dodging bullets trying to play me and I’m left to deal with how you made me.”

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side