Kristine Froseth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

First there was To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and now there’s Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. No matter how you look at it, Netflix has been pumping out some hit films in the young adult category, and viewers are going wild for more.

The latest actress to steal the attention of fans everywhere is Kristine Froseth, who plays the popular-girl-turned-nice-girl in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. Who is the actress? What’s her background and what else has she done? Read on to find out what you should know about Kristine Froseth.

1. She Is a Norwegian Actress & Model

Froseth, 21, was born in Norway and split her time between Norway and New Jersey growing up.

Speaking to W Magazine in an interview, the actress shared, “It’s such a weird combination… We’d go back and forth because of my dad’s job. They were very, very different. As a kid, I didn’t really appreciate it, because you have to say goodbye to your friends all the time.”

The outlet goes on to say that Froseth was first discovered in New Jersey at a mall. She was a model for several years before turning to acting. She says that after her first audition, she fell in love. “… I realized that this is something I’m obsessed with, and it is such a bizarre thing that you can do this for a living. I’m so fascinated by why humans are the way they are, and this is basically diving into human nature and being a detective. I knew I had to do this.”

2. She Stars Opposite Logan Miller in the Thriller ‘Prey’

The next two films Forseth stars in are, interestingly enough, horror films. She will star in Blumhouse’s Prey and Apostle, another Netflix film. The latter is slated to be released in October. It takes place in 1905; Froseth will play a member of a cult behind a kidnapping.

The movie was filmed in the summer of 2016, and is directed by Franck Khalfoun and written by David Coggeshall and Khalfoun.

3. Her First Major Film Was ‘Rebel in the Rye’ with Nicholas Hault & Zoey Deutch

Last year, Froseth played a small role in the biographic drama Rebel In the Rye. The movie premiered at Sundance on January 24, 2017, and starred Nicholas Hoult, Zoey Deutch, Kevin Spacey, and Sarah Paulson.

Froseth booked the role not long after she started auditioning. She shared with W, “It was the most incredible first set to be on,” she said. “It was so overwhelming, and I was so amazed that this is how movies are made. There is a camera right in front of you and there are 50 people behind it and there is so much going on, but the actors are so focused and disciplined.”

Forseth continued, “I have so much respect for that… In modeling, you have to be so aware of your body and the camera, and that was one of my biggest challenges getting into acting because you’re not supposed to be aware of the camera. It took me a minute to ignore the camera and lose yourself in it.”

4. She Now Lives in New York

These days, Froseth’s home base is Brooklyn, New York.

She has an impressive Instagram following with 136k followers, and that number is only rising. She tells Hypable that when it comes to Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, she was attracted to the perspective from which the story was told.

“It was a completely different world. It was all very lighthearted and everyone was all happy on the set. Usually, on these thrillers, it’s very serious. It was, in general, an amazing enjoyable shoot. Everyone’s so lovely and everyone was so supportive. It was just so funny. RJ and the whole team, Noah, and Shannon, they’re just hilarious. So it was a great laugh. It’s not like a punchy kind of comedy so I didn’t have to worry about that so much, which was comforting. It was a wonderful experience.”

5. Her First Role Was in the Weeknd’s Music Video

Froseth may appear familiar to fans of The Weeknd– her first role was in his 2016 music video for “False Alarm”.

After that, she appeared in the short film Unfounded, followed by a recurring role in the TV series Junior.