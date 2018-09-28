‘Last Man Standing’ 2018 Premiere: What Channel Is the Show on?

Tim Allen and his on-screen family are back, as Last Man Standing kicks off its new season on a new network. The show will now air at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox, after being canceled by ABC in 2017.

Last Man Standing follows the lives of the Baxter family; Mike, played by Allen, his wife Vanessa, played by actress Nancy Travis, and their three daughters, Amanda Fuller as Kristin, Kaitlyn Dever as Eve, and newcomer Molly McCook as Mandy.

The show is known to for having a conservative edge, with plenty of Allen’s one-liners targeting the left.

“A large part of these jobs are managing failure, and we have made the tough calls and canceled shows that we would otherwise love to stay on the air. That’s the job. I canceled Last Man Standing for the same business and scheduling reasons that I canceled Dr. Ken, The Real O’Neals, The Catch and American Crime. Last Man Standing was a challenging one for me because it was a steady performer in the ratings, but once we made the decision not to continue with comedies on Fridays, that was where we landed,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey told reporters ahead of the May 2017 upfronts.

That said, many fans are of the belief that the aforementioned “conservative edge” is what led ABC to cancel the series, which did extremely well when it came to ratings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Last Man Standing had a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.3 million viewers before it was canceled.

“We were canceled with over 8 million viewers. They really came out. They never gave up even when we gave up. Petition after petition, letter after letter,” Travis previously said.

However, the cast is back — albeit with a few shake-ups — and is ready to jump back in the living rooms of viewers all over the country.

“It’s awe-inspiring to walk out (on set). All of us have come back with a renewed motivation. Everything’s sharper, crisper, cleaner,” Allen said ahead of Friday night’s television premiere.

Some fans have already tuned in to watch the show, which was released ahead of Friday’s premiere. As a “thank you” to fans, the first episode of Season 7 was released on Twitter earlier this week.

Season 7 of Last Man Standing will likely run through the end of 2018, at the very least. The show’s IMDb page shows six episodes for the season, but it’s believed that the cast is still filming.

As for why the show is successful, executive producer Kevin Abbott believes that the conservative humor isn’t the highlight; it’s a show about a family. However, Allen’s character is likable and isn’t painted an “an idiot or a villain.”

“We tend to think of our show as being about a family first, but what makes it unique is Mike Baxter, because you really don’t see a conservative character who isn’t an idiot or a villain who is the center of the show,” Abbott explained.