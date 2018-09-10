Michael Strahan Net Worth 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Strahan is one of the most recognizable names in news broadcasting. After spending fifteen years with the New York Giants, Strahan forayed into television, where he started out as the host of the home improvement show Backyard Stadiums.

He eventually transitioned to working with Kelly Rippa on Live! With Kelly and Michael, and now, he’s headed into an afternoon series with Sarah Haines.

With all this time on our television screens, you can’t help but wonder how much money Strahan is raking in. What’s his net worth? How about his salary? Get the details here.

1. He Has an Estimated Net Worth of $65 Million

Strahan has an estimated net worth of $65 million.

While a majority of that money comes from his hosting gigs, it also comes from his 15-year career with the New York Giants of the NFL.

Born in Houston, Texas, Strahan was the youngest of six children. He attended Texas Southern University and entered the NFL draft in 1993; he was chosen by the Giants as the 40th pick in the second round.

The 46-year-old is a seven-time Pro-Bowl selection and two-time NFC Champion.

2. The Giants Paid Him $20.6 Million in the 2002-2003 Season

Over the course of his football career, Strahan earned under just $60 million in salary alone.

His highest earnings year came in the 2002-03 season, when he was paid $20.6 million from the Giants.

In 2015, he was named the highest-paid retired athlete.

Along with his football career and television appearances, Strahan has raked in a decent amount of money from his personal clothing like, Collection. The men’s line was launched exclusively through JC Penny in 2015, and includes mens suits, collared shirts, belts, ties, suspenders, and others.

Speaking about his clothing line with the New York Post, Strahan said, ” It’s exceeded expectations and everyone’s been really impressed with the quality at that price point. The feedback has been great and I’m proud of it. It’s something we conceptualized, like “Pyramid,” and it’s great to see that it’s been well-received.”

3. He Makes Around $17 Million Hosting GMA

On Live with Kelly and Michael, Strahan raked in about $10 million.

GMA doubled his salary, according to a source who spoke to People, with a deal “in excess of $20 million.”

That source told People, “They moved Michael because they are trying to close the gap [in ratings with the Today show] with a younger demographic… We’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars. … This was bigger than just Michael wanting to do more, because of the money involved. This would have been a company decision.”

News of Strahan leaving Live came as an unfortunate shock to co-host Kelly Ripa, who learned the news through press. She said she was “hurt and upset” by the handling of the situation.

4. He Wrote the Book ‘Wake up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming Your Life”

In 2015, Strahan released a motivational book called Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming Your Life.

It includes 18 rules on “how to lead a successful and joyful existence.”

According to DuJour, part of the reason he decided to write the book was because so many people at his job comment on his endless positive energy. “It’s just not a job where I can come in and sulk… You can’t fake it.”

5. He Is the Host of $100,000 Pyramid

Along with all his aforementioned jobs, Strahan is also the host of 100,000 Pyramid. He stepped into the position in 2016.

In an interview with the New York Post, he revealed that 100,000 Pyramid is actually his all-time favorite game show. “There were three game shows I watched as a kid: “Pyramid,” “Family Feud” and I used to love “The Dating Game” with Chuck Woolery. Those were my three staples. I didn’t play football as a kid. Growing up I was just a kid sitting at home eating and watching TV. I’d come home and pop the TV on and watch these shows.”

Fans of the former NFL player may also remember that he produced and starred in a short-lived sitcom on Fox called Brothers. Asked by the NY Post if he hopes to explore acting in the future, he said, “If something comes along. The problem is I just don’t think I have the time now. It was an amazing experience doing “Brothers” and I learned so much. I got offered the male lead in a movie that was shooting right into July and August but right now there’s so much on my plate and I know I need to focus … on ‘GMA’ and making sure that transition goes well. That requires a lot of work on my end. I officially go full-time [on “GMA”] in September and football starts in September. It gets hectic.”