Miss New York Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019 Winner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The 2019 winner of Miss America has been crowned and the new reigning Miss America is … Miss New York Nia Franklin.

There have been a lot of changes to the competition this year, like putting an emphasis on empowerment, eliminating the swimsuit segment, and referring to the pageant as a competition. According to ABC News, Miss America chairwoman Gretchen Carlson explained on Good Morning America that, “We want to pay tribute to tradition and we believe that physical appearance and beauty and being fit, that is empowering. We’re just not going to judge women on that anymore.” Get to know more about this year’s competition, especially when it comes to its new winner in our 5 Fast Facts below.

1. Opera Was Miss New York’s Talent

Miss New York nailed the talent competition! #missamerica pic.twitter.com/nlmc431H1K — Jenice Armstrong (@JeniceArmstrong) September 10, 2018

On stage at the Miss America pageant, for her talent portion, Franklin performed opera. In addition, she has a great interest in composing. And, she recently wrote on her Instagram account, “Did you know I have a master’s degree in music composition from @uncsa where I graduated summa cum laude? I also have a bachelor’s degree in music composition! ”

2. Her Father Is a Cancer Survivor

According to People, when Franklin won, she gave a shout out to her cancer-surviving father, along with the rest of her family, saying, “It took a lot of perseverance to get here and I just want to thank my beautiful family.” Franklin’s dad suffered from non-Hodgkin t-cell lymphoma and she did what she could to help.

Franklin revealed on her Instagram profile that, “When my dad was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin t-cell lymphoma, he went through chemotherapy but relapsed twice. Finally, his doctors at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, NC, decided that a stem cell transplant would be the best chance at saving his life … And I was the best stem cell donor match for him. I thank God for saving his life through this miraculous procedure!” She continued, saying, “My dad received his stem cell transplant on May 1, 2013, and he is alive and thriving, all to the glory of God and his awesome medical team at Duke Medical! The nurses were so sweet, and put a halo on my head because they said I was my daddy’s ‘angel!'”

3. The Runner-Up for 2019 Is Miss Connecticut Bridget Oei

The first runner-up tonight was Miss Connecticut Bridget Oei. Following her were second runner-up, Miss Louisiana, third runner-up, Miss Florida, and fourth runner-up, Miss Massachusetts. And, according to Hollywood Life, the celebrities and entrepreneurs who did the judging this year were Laila Ali, Bobby Bones, Jessie James Decker, Randy Jackson, Soledad O’Brien, Alli Webb and Carnie Wilson.

5. Last Year’s Winner Accused Miss America Officials of Bullying

Miss America 2018 Cara Mund took the stand in a green, glamorous dress, to help honor the brand new winner. Co-hosts Carrie Ann Inaba and Ross Mathews were both on stage to announce the winner together.

The top 5 contestants tonight were Miss New York Nina Franklin, Miss Louisiana Holli' Conway, Miss Massachusetts Gabriela Taveras, Miss Florida Taylor Tyson and Miss Connecticut Bridget Oei. With the announcement came the final interview from some of the judges on this year's panel.

Franklin was up first and judge Laila Ali asked her about how being from New York has prepared her for Miss America. Franklin said that being a New Yorker, she knows how to work hard. She also said she wants to share her platform advocating for the arts. Next was Conway and judge Alli Webb asked her why she wasn’t interested in being famous. Conway said that she doesn’t want to be famous because she wouldn’t want to lose her privacy, but she stressed that it doesn’t mean she isn’t prepared to be famous.

Jessie James Decker then asked Taveras about men who don’t want to be there for their children. Raised in a single-parent home, Taveras felt very strongly about the responsibilities that come along with fatherhood. Tyson was then asked by judge Bobby Bones about failure. Tyson said that failure implies defeat, but she is a firm belief that ever setback is a setup for your comeback. Oei was the final contestant to face the judges. Carnie Wilson asked her what she would like to invent if she could. Oei said that she would like to invent an app to help with early detection in illnesses.

