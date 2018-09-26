‘Survivor’ Season 37 Cast: Who Are the Contestants?

Season 37 of Survivor is here and the theme of the show this season is “David Vs. Goliath”. There are 20 contestants participating and they are divided into two tribes. According to Survivor Wikia, this season, “The castaways are divided into tribes defined by their degree of success in life. The David tribe is comprised of castaways perceived as underdogs, while the Goliath tribe is comprised of castaways who are on top of their respective fields.” Get to know more about the cast members on each team below.

SURVIVOR 37 TEAM DAVID

The contestants on Team David include Bi Nguyen, Carl Boudreaux, Christian Hubicki, Davie Rickenbacker, Elizabeth Olson, Gabby Pascuzzi, Jessica Peet, Lyrsa Torres, Nick Wilson, and Pat Cusack. These are the designated underdogs. Nguyen is actually an MMA athlete, who is new to Survivor, in that she hasn’t watched it in the past and only started studying it in the weeks leading up to filming, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This could definitely be a disadvantage. Fellow cast members, Pat Cusack, calls her “a sleeper”, which mean she could come out with a big game unexpectedly this season.

Meanwhile, robotics scientist, Christian Hubicki, is a big Survivor fanatic. He feels like he will be compared to former Survivor champion John Cochran. Fellow cast member Carl Boudreaux agrees, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “That’s today’s Cochran, which can be very fucking scary, because Cochran was one hell of a smart guy. He’s one of those guys who I’m watching, floating along nonchalant. He literally puts his head down and bounces around Ponderosa. We’ll have to see. Looks can fool you. We’ll have to test it out and see.”

SURVIVOR 37 TEAM GOLIATH

On Team Goliath are Alec Merlino, Alison Raybould, Angelina Keeley, Dan Rengering, Jeremy Crawford, John Hennigan, Kara Kay, Mike White, Natalia Azoqa, and Natalie Cole. Alec Merlino and Kara Kay reportedly hit it off this season, whether in a romantic way or in a friendship, according to TMZ. Merlino is a bit of a surfer guy and, ahead of the new season he told The Hollywood Reporter that he will remain true to himself this season. He explained that, “My game out here is going to be genuine. I’m going to play exactly how I am in my day-to-day life: I love people, hearing their stories, and chatting. I love lightening the mood. I hope my energy and positive vibes, messing around, will be a currency in the game — shedding light on a miserable situation.”

Meanwhile, several of Merlino’s cast members have not had the best opinion of him from the get-go. At first, some of the cast members who have negative feelings towards him are Raybould and Keeley. Raybould is a former Survivor champ, who was part of the infamous “Black Widow Brigade”, which was an alliance on the show. Dan Rengering is the “hot cop” on the show, while John Hennigan definitely has the body to compete, since he is a professional wrestler, as reported by Gold Derby. Another famous cast member is castaway Mike White, who is a filmmaker.

As for contender Jeremy Crawford, he may bring a mix of his personalities to his game. Crawford explained to The Hollywood Reporter that, “My philosophy on how to win Survivor is to play against myself. People don’t understand that you have to play against yourself. You have to know yourself. What are your strengths? What are your weaknesses? … Will they propel you further into the game? You’re your own biggest enemy. It’s Jekyll versus Hyde.”