How to Watch ‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Online

Season 8 of American Horror Story: Apocalypse is here and it airs on the FX network at 10 p.m. ET/PT, taking over the Wednesday night time slot. For those who would like to watch the show online, rather than on TV, there are several options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch FX live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live channels, including FX. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

FX is one of 80-plus channels included in the Fubo channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch FX live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

FX is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

“American Horror Story” Season 8

Generally AHS seasons run for 12-13 episodes, but this one will be slightly shorter, running for just 10 episodes, according to Collider. It is a crossover between seasons 1 and 3 of the show (Murder House and Coven).

As many know, each season brings back many of the same actors, but the story line is always different. The actors definitely returning this season include Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Lily Allen, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Joan Collin, Dylan McDermott, Taissa Farmiga, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe, Stevie Nicks, Connie Britton, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, and Jessica Lange. This is Lange’s first return to the series since season 4, American Horror Story: Freak Show. Some of the actors new to the series are Ashley Santos, Kyle Allen, and Cody Fern. Angela Bassett does not return this season because she has been very busy filming the show 9-1-1.

For those wanting to know about the upcoming episodes, some of the episode titles and info have been released.

Episode 1 is titled “The End”.

Episode 2 is titled “The Morning After”.

Episode 3 is titled “Forbidden Fruit”.

Episode 4 is titled “Could It Be … Satan?”.

Episode 5 is titled “Boy Wonder”.

The official IMDb synopsis of season 8 for AHS reads, “An anthology series centering on different characters and locations, including a house with a murderous past, an insane asylum, a witch coven, a freak show, a hotel, a possessed farmhouse, a cult, and the apocalypse.”

In addition to AHS returning for an 8th season, Deadline reported that it has already been green lit for a 9th season as well. According to FX Networks CEO John Landgraf, the show was picked up again because, “American Horror Story launched the modern limited series revolution and – as evidenced by the most recent installment Roanoke – it remains as vital today as when Murder House stunned audiences six years ago. Each new chapter is a cultural event, beloved for every new twist in imagery, style, cast and plot.”

Fox TV Group Chairmen and CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman added that, “When Ryan [Murphy] and Brad [Falchuk] came to us seven years ago with the idea for a horror series structured as an anthology, with a group of actors returning year after year, in different roles, settings and time periods, we were in awe of the sheer originality and ambition of their vision.”