How to Watch ‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Episode 2 Online

Season 8 of American Horror Story: Apocalypse premiered last week, which means tonight is episode 2, and it airs on the FX channel at 10 p.m. ET/PT, taking over Wednesday nights on the network. For those who would like to watch the show online, there are several options for you to choose from, instead of watching on television.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch FX live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

If you want an extensive on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live channels, including the FX network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch AHS live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

FX is one of 80-plus channels included in the Fubo channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch FX live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch American Horror Story live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

The FX network is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch the show live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who would like to watch American Horror Story via Amazon, American Horror Story season 8 is available for purchase on Amazon. Individual episodes are available, starting at $1.99 – $2.99, and the entire season is available for $18.99 – $24.99 as well.

Episode 2 of American Horror Story season 8 is titled “The Morning After”. Screeners and additional information on each of the episodes, prior to their air dates, have not been released.