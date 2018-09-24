How to Watch ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 12 Online

The Big Bang Theory enters its 12th and final season, with its premiere on Monday, September 24, 2018, on the CBS network. The season 12 premiere airs from 8 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT and we have all the details on how to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

“The Big Bang Theory” Canceled

The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end after its 12th season and it premieres on Monday, September 24, 2018, before getting into its Thursday time slot, starting September 27, 2018.

According to the New York Post, the reason that the show will not continue after season 12 is because actor Jim Parsons wants to move on from the series. And, he broke the news to the rest of the cas, after a table read.

Fellow cast member Mayim Bialik was not ready to call it quits and was very vocal about her disappointment over the news. Bialik wrote a statement about the show coming to an end on Grok Nation and she stated, “Am I happy? Of course not. This has been my job since Melissa Rauch and I joined the cast as regulars in Season 4. I love my job. I love my castmates, and I feel such appreciation for our incredible crew, our brave writers, our entire staff, and our amazing fans. So many people are a part of our Big Bang family.”

Bialik continued, saying, “This is hard. I love coming to work and pretending to be Amy. She’s a riot. She’s me, and I am her. And soon she will not be mine to create … [M]y paying job — the one you know me for — is ending and yes: It’s very sad. I fear it’s going to be very hard to not cry every day for the next 23 episodes! But, as a cast, we love bringing joy to our viewers and we will continue to do that to the best of our collective ability.”

Episode 1 of the final season of The Big Bang Theory is titled “The Conjugal Configuration” and the plot description of the premiere reads, “Sheldon and Amy’s honeymoon runs aground in New York; Penny and Leonard discover they are uncomfortably similar to Amy’s parents; Koothrappali insults physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and starts a Twitter war.”

Episode 2 is titled “The Wedding Gift Wormhole” and the synopsis of the episode states that, “Sheldon and Amy go crazy trying to figure out what “perfect gift” Leonard and Penny gave them for their wedding; Koothrappali decides to settle down and asks his father to arrange a marriage for him.” The third episode this season is called “The Procreation Calculation” and the description of the episode reads, “Life gets complicated when Stuart starts bringing his new girlfriend home; Penny and Leonard talk about starting a family; Koothrappali explores an arranged marriage.”