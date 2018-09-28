How to Watch ‘Hawaii Five-O’ Season 9 Online

Season 9 of Hawaii Five-O premieres tonight on the CBS network, as part of the Fall 2018, Friday night line up. For those looking for an alternate way to watch the show, besides on your TV, there are some cable-free options for you to choose from.

For those interested in details on the new season, episode descriptions, what time the show airs, and cast information, read on below. If you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the CBS network live via your computer, phone or streaming device, just by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming options:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the CBS network live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Hawaii Five-O live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the Hawaii Five-O show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

“HAWAII FIVE-O” 2018 PREMIERE TIME & DATE: The season 9 premiere of Hawaii Five-O is on September 28, 2018. The show will air from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT, in between MacGuyver and Blue Bloods, on CBS.

“HAWAII FIVE-O” SEASON 9 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “Ka ‘Owili ‘Oka’i” and the plot synopsis of the episode states, “After McGarrett’s CIA agent friend is killed, he lets himself be captured by the group he thinks is responsible to find the killer; Tani questions whether she should tell McGarrett about the murder weapon she found at Adam’s house.” The translation of the title of this episode is, “Cocoon”.

“HAWAII FIVE-O” SEASON 9 EPISODE 2: “Ke Kanaka I Ha’ule Mai Ka Lewa Mai” is the title of episode 2 this season and the description of the episode reads, “When a vacationing father on a flight to Honolulu is kidnapped and forced to parachute midflight, Danny, Tani and Junior track him through the jungle to discover that he may not be who he seems; McGarrett is threatened with a secret from his past.” The translation of the title of this episode is, “The Man Who Fell From the Sky”.

“HAWAII FIVE-O” SEASON 9 EPISODE 3: The third episode of the season is called “Mimiki Ke Kai, Ahuwale Ka Papa Leho”. The translation of the title of this episode is, “When the Sea Draws Out the Tidal Wave, the Rocks Where the Cowries Hide Are Exposed.”

“HAWAII FIVE-O” SEASON 9 EPISODE 4: Episode 4 is titled “A’ohe Kio Pohaku Nalo i Ke Alo Pali” and the translation of the title is “On the Slope of the Cliff, Not One Jutting Rock is Hidden from Sight”.

“HAWAII FIVE-O” SEASON 9 CAST: The main cast members listed for season 9 of the series include Alex O’Loughlin as Lieutenant Commander Steven “Steve” McGarrett, Scott Caan as Detective Sergeant Daniel “Danny” Williams, Meaghan Rath as Officer Tani Rey, Jorge Garcia as Special Consultant Jerry Ortega, Taylor Wily as Kamekona Tupuola, Dennis Chun as Sergeant Duke Lukela, Kimee Balmilero as Dr. Noelani Cunha, Chi McBride as Captain Lou Grover, Beulah Koale as Officer Junior Reigns, and Ian Anthony Dale as Adam Noshimuri.