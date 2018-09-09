How to Watch Miss America 2018-2019 Online

The search for Miss America 2019 ends tonight, with 51 contestants competing for the title. The preliminaries took place over this past week and several women stood out. The On Stage Interview Awards went to Miss Massachusetts, Miss Virginia and Miss Wisconsin, during the preliminary pageants. The Talent Awards went to Miss Florida, Miss Indiana and Miss Louisiana. And, for the Quality of Life Awards, the winner was Miss Arkansas. The first runner-up for the Quality of Life Awards was Miss Maryland, while the second runner-up was Miss Mississippi.

Tonight, Carrie Ann Inaba hosts the annual event, which will air live from Atlantic City, from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT and 8-10 p.m. CT. The show airs on the ABC network, but not everyone has cable. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for a cable-free, live-TV streaming services, such as Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Viewers can also watch live on ABC’s app ABC GO. A cable log-in may be required. Via ABC GO, viewers can also watch all other ABC programming live. Select your TV provider and sign in.

This year’s Miss America pageant judges are made up of entrepreneurs, celebrities, and musicians. The judges include former boxer Laila Ali, radio host and personality Bobby Bones, country music singer and reality star Jessie James Decker, music producer and former American Idol judge Randy Jackson, news anchor Soledad O’Brien, Dry Bar founder Alli Webb, and singer Carnie Wilson.

Carrie Ann Inaba, who is hosting the event, is said to be getting co-hosting help from Ross Mathews, according to USA Today. Currently, Inaba is gearing up for another season of Dancing With the Stars, which premieres at the end of the month. Inaba returns as a judge on DWTS, alongside Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman.

Cara Mund is the current Miss America 2018 and tonight, she will relinquish her crown to one winner, who will be crowned Miss America 2019. There are 51 contestants vying for the title tonight.

Miss America has made some changes to the format for this year’s event and going forward for future events. The organization has eliminated the swimsuit competition, replacing it with a live questions and answers segment, according to The Washington Post.