How to Watch ‘Modern Family’ Season 10 Online Without Cable

The Dunphys are back for a 10th season of Modern Family. 2018 marked the first time the comedy series went without any sort of Emmys nod, and the ratings have been on a steady decline, but it still remains one of the more popular shows on cable television.

New episodes will air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, starting with the Season 10 premiere on September 26. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the show (or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

Perhaps needing a way to create some buzz surrounding a show that has grown a bit stale over the last couple of years, co-creator Christopher Lloyd managed to grab everyone’s attention when he revealed that a “significant character on the series” will be killed off this season.

“We’re handling some bigger life events in this season,” he said. “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

He also noted the death will have “repercussions across several episodes,” though not much more info is known beyond that. Some of the actors have discussed the topic but no real details have been given away.

“I didn’t get nervous when I heard somebody was (being killed off),” said Sophia Vergera, who plays Gloria. “Iif I had heard somebody was going to get deported, than I would. It would either be Rico or me, I think Rico would go first.”

Don’t expect to find out anytime soon, either.

“We’re finishing episode 5 — maybe starting 6 — and we haven’t killed anybody yet,” said Julie Bowen, who plays Claire. “It’s still just good, clean, semi-gay fun.”

It’s almost assuredly an end-of-the-season event, which would mean the reveal won’t come until April or May. It’ll be interesting to see if the buzz surrounding this news results an uptick in ratings for the show, which saw its Nielsen rank drop to an all-time low of 58th during the 2017-18 TV season. It was, however, still 21st in the all-important 18-49 demographic, so it’s not as though it’s on a lifeline quite yet.

The first three episodes of the season are directed by James Bagdonas, Steven Levitan and Jeffrey Walker.